Poley Mountain off to slow start amid stormy weather

Poley Mountain has been rolling with the punches amid winter storms and warm weather, but so far things are faring a little better than last year, said general manager Jamie Hare.

The ski hill was closed for the day Thursday after a storm rolled through southern New Brunswick with snow that turned to rain on Wednesday, with 33 millimetres of total precipitation, according to Environment Canada.

Hare said it's been a slow start for Poley, which built up a strong stock of snow before its planned December opening, only for storms to roll through on subsequent weeks.

"We were right there, we had the most snow made pre-season that we ever had, and we had those two Monday rainstorms back to back. That set us back significantly," Hare said in an interview last week. "However, we have a great team. We recovered and we're on our way."

Hare said the reason for closing Thursday was because it was "very soft" and they wanted to stay off the snow to prevent it from freezing into ice. The hill opened again Friday, according to a Facebook post.

"Let it dry out, we'll till it up and have a nice groomed product," he said. "We adapt to the weather well and we've learned to pivot over the last seven or eight years ... once winter comes, you can always expect pretty good skiing at Poley Mountain."

Much of the snow in December was man-made, Hare said, which has "kind of become the new norm" in recent years.

"Our operations team is fantastic, their knowledge goes a long way," he said. "All we need is just below zero (degrees) and good humidity ... we've been making winter happen."

He said that despite the storm last week, it's been a better month so far compared to last year, when temperatures turned more favourable in February and March.

"We almost are seeing a once-a-week storm of some sort," he said. "We've had great visitation over the holidays, our guests kind of learned what were our expectations of what we put out for snow."

Poley Mountain features musical performances each Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m., and events planned this month include a Ski Atlantic Seniors Club meetup Jan. 17 and 18, a Ski NB U10-12 technical camp Jan. 24 and 25 and an Explore NB event Jan. 27. For more information, visit poleymountain.com.

Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal