Police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after overnight shooting in downtown Cincinnati
Police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after overnight shooting in downtown Cincinnati
Police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after overnight shooting in downtown Cincinnati
WARNING: This article contains details of abuse. Former junior hockey player Noah Corson has been found guilty of sexual assault. The verdict was handed down Friday morning at the Drummondville courthouse following Corson's trial, which took place in November. The victim's identity is subject to a publication ban. She was 15 at the time of the assault in 2016. The Crown and the defence had agreed that Corson had taken part in a group sexual activity involving two other hockey players at the comp
A Toronto woman whose car was stolen three times in the past year — and who had a rental car stolen too — says nobody is taking the problem seriously enough.Kristin Shensel, a real estate broker, said her car, a 2019 Range Rover, was stolen three times since January 2023 from the street in front of her house. A rental car she used last year, a Jaguar, was also stolen. Her car was first stolen in January 2023, then again in June 2023 and again on Wednesday night. The rental car was stolen two day
Police believe Herb Baumeister targeted gay men and buried at least 25 victims on his million dollar Indiana property in the 1990s
Oklahoma judge Traci Soderstrom mocked a prosecutor, jury members, and witnesses in texts during a toddler's murder trial.
Toronto police say they are looking for two large dogs and their owner after an attack that left a woman with "life-altering" injuries. Police say they responded to an animal complaint in the area of Martin Grove Road and John Garland Boulevard shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. They say a woman was waiting at a bus stop when she was attacked by two off-leash dogs. Investigators say the woman tried to defend herself with a personal shopping cart but the dogs dragged her to the ground and kept at
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities have exhumed the body of the wife of a famed former Tennessee sheriff more than a half-century after she was fatally shot in a still-unsolved killing. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed that it oversaw the exhumation of the body of Pauline Pusser on Thursday at Adamsville Cemetery. She was killed by incoming gunfire while in a car driven by her husband, McNairy County Sheriff Buford Pusser, a figure whose legend was captured in the 1973 film “Walk
The baby had apparent “thermal injuries” on various parts of her body, a probable cause affidavit said.
A 66-year-old man from New Glasgow, N.S., has been charged by the Pictou County District RCMP for allegedly uttering threats and firearms offences.According to an RCMP news release on Friday, RCMP officers and New Glasgow Regional Police responded to a report of a man threatening a snowplow operator on Tuesday.RCMP Const. Dominic Laflamme told CBC in a telephone interview the threats were "serious enough" that RCMP opened an investigation and decided to arrest the man the same day.Laflamme said
Police say they've uncovered a shoplifting and reselling operation in Fort St. John, and recovered items worth an estimated $225,000."This appears to be a fairly elaborate fencing operation," said Staff Sgt. Scott Watson, acting officer in charge of the Fort St. John RCMP detachment in a Friday news release."The results of this investigation will have a significant impact on the local property crime trade in Fort St. John and [the] surrounding area."RCMP say the initial theft took place at a bus
“It still hurts.”
A Toronto woman says she is grateful to be alive after she was attacked by two unleashed dogs in Etobicoke on Wednesday evening. Anita Browne, 54, said she was bitten on her face and her arm as she stood waiting for a TTC bus in the area of Martin Grove Road and John Garland Boulevard before 8:40 p.m. Her right arm was broken in the attack."I have to say, thank God I'm still alive," Browne told CBC Toronto on Friday.Browne was left with 12 stitches to her face, numerous stitches to her upper rig
Jacob William Weight, 37, and Mimi Ann Frost, 33, face multiple charges
An inquest into the death of Peter Roebuck concludes he took his own life in South Africa in 2011.
"He patted my cheek and kept me calm and conscious until help came. I never saw his face, but I remember his kind voice and thoughtfulness."
Walmart fired the employee after a husband of one of the women confronted a manager at the Florida store, the suit says.
Three Dutch citizens were found dead in western Switzerland after an apparent hiking accident, police said Saturday. The mother and her two adult children, who had been reported missing Thursday, were found near the Rochers-de-Naye mountain in the canton of Vaud, local police said in a statement. A large-scale search operation was launched Thursday, and the bodies of all three were found Friday morning about 300 meters (1,000 feet) below a steep path.
A Langley Park detective found young Jeremy Poou-Caceres fatally shot and his mother suffering a non-life-threatening injury,
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s conservative president resigned Saturday amid public outcry over a pardon she granted to a man convicted as an accomplice in a child sexual abuse case, a decision that unleashed an unprecedented political scandal for the long-serving nationalist government. Katalin Novák, 46, announced in a televised message that she would step down from the presidency, an office she has held since 2022. Her decision came after more than a week of public outrage after it was re
Ontario's police watchdog has cleared a York Regional Police officer of wrongdoing in the death of a teen boy being pursued near Canada's Wonderland.In a report released on Friday, Joseph Martino, director of Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU), said he found no evidence that the officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the death. The SIU said a 14-year-old boy, who they initially reported was 17, was hit by a car on Jane Street, as he was fleeing from an officer on foot o
Information in question includes names of FBI agents who took part in the Mar-a-Lago raid as well as the location of Barron Trump’s bedroom