Police: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after overnight shooting at Colerain Township bar

CBC

Police have concluded their search for a missing 26-year-old woman at Long Lake Provincial Park, but say the investigation is still open as she hasn't been found. First responders began looking for Jashandeep Kaur on Sunday when it was reported that she went missing while kayaking at the popular park in Halifax. Halifax Regional Police "continue to investigate the matter as a missing person," according to a news release issued Wednesday. Acting public information officer Const. Paul DesRochers d