Police: 1 man dead, another man injured after shooting in Camp Washington
Police: 1 man dead, another man injured after shooting in Camp Washington
Police: 1 man dead, another man injured after shooting in Camp Washington
TORONTO — The gunman in a fatal Toronto shooting believed the two victims had defrauded his family, his wife said, as court records indicate the family was suing the pair after losing more than a million dollars in an alleged investment scam.
The “Selfish” singer was arrested by the Sag Harbor Police Department early Tuesday, June 18
Lexi Jade Brown, 15, has been charged with attempted murder and arson, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A father from Georgia has been released from prison 10 years after his toddler died in a hot car, a case that made global headlines after prosecutors accused him of murder.
RCMP have confirmed that two cousins who went missing in Dawson Creek, B.C., have been found dead weeks apart.On Tuesday, police announced they had identified the remains of Darylyn Supernant, who was 29 when she was last seen alive on March 15, 2023.Supernant's remains were found April 19, 2024, on the 219 Road of Dawson Creek, a city of approximately 12,000 residents about 750 kilometres northeast of Vancouver and 20 kilometres from the Alberta border. Police say DNA testing was done to confir
The House Ethics Committee says it's now looking into whether Gaetz sought to "obstruct government investigations of his conduct."
Leslie Preer was found dead in her home in May 2001
Dennis was one of countless victims of a massive global criminal operation predominantly run by predominantly Chinese gangs who have built a multibillion-dollar scam industry in Southeast Asia.
Seventeen-year-old Marian Pannalossy cuts a striking figure wherever she goes in Archer’s Post, a small town 200 miles north of Nairobi. She lives alone and is light-skinned in a place where mixed-race people are a rarity and therefore ostracized.
Trevor Bady, 21, has been accused of fatally shooting Ahliana Dickey, 15, in Lowell, Massachusetts
Juan Morgan Munoz, 31, is allegely behind a fatal hit-and-run in Dallas
PARIS (AP) — Two adolescent boys in a Paris suburb have been given preliminary charges of raping a 12-year-old girl and religion-motivated violence, French authorities said Wednesday. A Jewish leader said the girl is Jewish.
A female correctional officer was taken hostage and forced to undress as more than 80 inmates were released by the prisoner, according to the solicitor’s office.
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh looked amazing at an event at the Peninsula London with Prince Edward, wearing a new Roland Mouret dress and high heels.
The singer just wore a racy micro at the Capital Summertime Ball and now we want one too - See Photos
She was all smiles as she flaunted her abs in a two-piece set.
Community members helped identify a man who is accused of raping a 13 year old in Queens, New York.
The cookbook author shared photos of her latest summer look while attending the 2024 Cannes Lion Festival in France
Wendell Pierce, who played Meghan Markle’s father in the legal drama, reflects on his recent reunion with his former co-star
"I saw Taylor Swift tickets for good seats in Switzerland for $89. If it's cheaper to fly to a foreign country, get a hotel, and see an artist for half the price than in your state, there's a problem."