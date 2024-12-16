Police: 1 person taken to the hospital following shooting near Mall at Millenia
Police: 1 person taken to the hospital following shooting near Mall at Millenia
Police: 1 person taken to the hospital following shooting near Mall at Millenia
Hannah Kobayashi, the missing Hawaii woman who was found last week in Mexico, has dashed her family’s hopes of a reunion. Kobayashi, 31, whose disappearance sparked a police investigation before she was found to have voluntarily left the country, told relatives she did not want to return to her home state, according to her family. Her sister, Sydni, posted a statement on her Facebook saying that she and her mother have not physically seen Hannah, but have spoken on the phone with her.
YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Filipino death row inmate Mary Jane Fiesta Veloso knelt to pray when officers came to take her to an execution site in May 2015, just a few feet away from her isolation cell on an Indonesian prison island, where a 13-member firing squad was waiting.
A judge in Las Vegas sentenced a Texas man to 100 years in prison for his role in a two-state shooting rampage on Thanksgiving 2020 that included the killing of a man in Nevada and a shootout with authorities in Arizona. Christopher McDonnell, 32, pleaded guilty in October to more than 20 felonies including murder, attempted murder, murder conspiracy, weapon charges and being a felon illegally in possession of a firearm. Clark County District Judge Tierra Jones sentenced him on Friday to a minimum of 100 years in prison, KLAS-TV reported.
Nannie Doss confessed to killing four of her husbands, her mother, sister, two of her children, two of her grandsons, and a mother-in-law over a 27-year killing spree
The couple were attacked by gunmen while traveling in Angamacutiro in the state of Michoacán on Dec. 11, according to reports
Search warrant documents offer some insight into the brazen ways police say drug dealers are plying their trade in one small N.W.T. community.The insights come from sworn statements police gave to obtain search warrants that led to the arrests, charges and seizures in Fort Providence, N.W.T. None of the allegations have been proven in court.Cabin takeoverLast August, police got a call from someone in the community who said four young men she had never met before were living in a cabin she had le
"It turns out that they were not only employees — but also related..."
The Belen teenager has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder following the incident on Saturday, Dec. 14
Jamie Foxx is recovering after an incident at a restaurant during his birthday dinner Friday left him with stitches.
Karen Friedman Agnifilo, a prominent New York attorney and former Manhattan chief assistant district attorney, will represent Mangione
YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A Filipino woman who was on death row in Indonesia — and was nearly executed by firing squad in 2015 — was moved late Sunday to a female prison in Indonesia’s capital, from where she will be flown back to her home country.
Video appears to show one of the tankers broken in half and sinking amid a heavy storm, with oil visible in the water.
Have you seen this missing home?
The 2010 murder of Yara Gambirasio led investigators on a three-year investigation that included tens of thousands of DNA samples
The prosecution argued this week that the protester’s chants were selected to anger someone who was Jewish.
Canada Post says operations will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 17 after the Canada Industrial Relations Board ordered a return to work.
The remaining five Australians from the infamous “Bali Nine” drug gang are “relieved and happy” to be home after Canberra struck a deal with Jakarta to end their two decades of imprisonment.
'The Texas Cheerleader Murder Plot' premieres Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 9/8c on ID and streams on Max
Relatives of a western Quebec man killed in a workplace accident in 2023 said they were devastated his boss did not appear in person as his flooring company pleaded guilty to workplace safety charges on Thursday. Southgate Carpets was fined $100,000 plus a 25 per cent victim surcharge over workplace safety violations leading to the death of Ron Hill, 62, who died doing demolition work for his employer on a weekend in September 2023. As proceedings were under the Occupational Health and Safety Ac
First Lady Jill Biden is going viral after a group of children wished her a “Happy Christmas” after she told them “Happy Holidays” during a White House toy drive on Friday. In a clip circulating on social media, Biden can be seen waving and greeting children at the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots event while standing next to Lt. Gen. Leonard Anderson IV. “Hi, Happy Holidays,” Biden said in the video. “Happy Christmas,” a child can be heard shouting back in the background. “Happy Christmas, ye