Police: 13-year-old shot in Oklahoma City
Police: 13-year-old shot in Oklahoma City
Police: 13-year-old shot in Oklahoma City
A Toronto woman whose car was stolen three times in the past year — and who had a rental car stolen too — says nobody is taking the problem seriously enough.Kristin Shensel, a real estate broker, said her car, a 2019 Range Rover, was stolen three times since January 2023 from the street in front of her house. A rental car she used last year, a Jaguar, was also stolen. Her car was first stolen in January 2023, then again in June 2023 and again on Wednesday night. The rental car was stolen two day
Italy has been shaken by the alleged gang rape of a 13-year-old girl in front of her boyfriend in a public park in the Sicilian city of Catania, the latest in a series string of shocking sexual attacks in the country.
A man who leaped over a judicial bench and attacked a Nevada judge during a sentencing hearing in Las Vegas last month that was captured in a courtroom video that went viral has now been indicted for attempted murder. A grand jury returned the nine-count indictment against Deobra Redden, 30, in Las Vegas on Thursday. Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus was about to deliver Redden’s sentence in an attempted battery case on Jan. 3 when he lunged over the bench at her.
Police believe Herb Baumeister targeted gay men and buried at least 25 victims on his million dollar Indiana property in the 1990s
The baby had apparent “thermal injuries” on various parts of her body, a probable cause affidavit said.
Oklahoma judge Traci Soderstrom mocked a prosecutor, jury members, and witnesses in texts during a toddler's murder trial.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities have exhumed the body of the wife of a famed former Tennessee sheriff more than a half-century after she was fatally shot in a still-unsolved killing. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed that it oversaw the exhumation of the body of Pauline Pusser on Thursday at Adamsville Cemetery. She was killed by incoming gunfire while in a car driven by her husband, McNairy County Sheriff Buford Pusser, a figure whose legend was captured in the 1973 film “Walk
The wife of a deceased janitor found her husband's body in a San Francisco area park early Saturday. The man had apparently been stabbed to death, police said.
WINNIPEG — RCMP say they are investigating the suspicious deaths of three children and two women in southern Manitoba. Insp. Tim Arseneault says a 29-year-old man is in custody and it's believed he knew all the victims, adding there is no ongoing risk to public safety. Arseneault says the five bodies were found at three locations. Police came across the first scene at around 7:30 a.m., when the body of a woman was found in a ditch on the side of Highway 3, outside the town of Carman. At 10 a.m.
Police say they've uncovered a shoplifting and reselling operation in Fort St. John, and recovered items worth an estimated $225,000."This appears to be a fairly elaborate fencing operation," said Staff Sgt. Scott Watson, acting officer in charge of the Fort St. John RCMP detachment in a Friday news release."The results of this investigation will have a significant impact on the local property crime trade in Fort St. John and [the] surrounding area."RCMP say the initial theft took place at a bus
The host of a British Columbia-based backcountry hunting show and his wife have been found guilty of several poaching charges in B.C. and Alberta, conservation services in both provinces said Thursday. Michel Beaulieu, host of the Wild TV series Alpine Carnivore, and Lynn Beaulieu must pay a combined total of more than $31,500 in fines for illegally hunting bighorn sheep, elk and moose between August 2020 and September 2021, according to the services. Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement (AFWE)
A woman in a trenchcoat opened fire with a long gun inside celebrity pastor Joel Osteen’s megachurch in Texas before being gunned down by two off-duty officers who confronted her, sending worshippers rushing from the building between busy Sunday services, authorities said. The woman entered the Houston church with a 5-year-old boy shortly before 2 p.m. and the child was shot and critically injured. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said it was not clear whether the child was struck by the off-duty officers who returned fire.
An inquest into the death of Peter Roebuck concludes he took his own life in South Africa in 2011.
WINNIPEG — Police in Winnipeg say multiple officers were shot during a standoff at an apartment building where they were responding to a report of a person being held against her will. None of the officers suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident early Saturday on College Ave., and police say two men in their 40s were arrested. The Winnipeg Police Service issued a news release saying officers were told several people were believed to be in the apartment, along with firearms. They say T
Ethan Cakmak, 16, did not hesitate to jump into the water when he realized a man needed help after driving his car into the lake on Wednesday.
A Langley Park detective found young Jeremy Poou-Caceres fatally shot and his mother suffering a non-life-threatening injury,
Three Dutch citizens were found dead in western Switzerland after an apparent hiking accident, police said Saturday. The mother and her two adult children, who had been reported missing Thursday, were found near the Rochers-de-Naye mountain in the canton of Vaud, local police said in a statement. A large-scale search operation was launched Thursday, and the bodies of all three were found Friday morning about 300 meters (1,000 feet) below a steep path.
Ontario's police watchdog has cleared a York Regional Police officer of wrongdoing in the death of a teen boy being pursued near Canada's Wonderland.In a report released on Friday, Joseph Martino, director of Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU), said he found no evidence that the officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the death. The SIU said a 14-year-old boy, who they initially reported was 17, was hit by a car on Jane Street, as he was fleeing from an officer on foot o
ILION, N.Y. (AP) — Remington began here two centuries ago and generations of workers have turned out rifles and shotguns at the massive firearms factory in the middle of this blue-collar village in the heart of New York’s Mohawk Valley. Now residents of Ilion are bracing for Remington’s exit, ending an era that began when Eliphalet Remington forged his first rifle barrel nearby in 1816. The nation’s oldest gun-maker recently announced plans to shutter the factory in the company's original home e
Investigators found multiple videos that depicted graphic abuse of the girl by three adults in her home.