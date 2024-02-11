Police: 13-year-old shot in Oklahoma City

The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — RCMP say they are investigating the suspicious deaths of three children and two women in southern Manitoba. Insp. Tim Arseneault says a 29-year-old man is in custody and it's believed he knew all the victims, adding there is no ongoing risk to public safety. Arseneault says the five bodies were found at three locations. Police came across the first scene at around 7:30 a.m., when the body of a woman was found in a ditch on the side of Highway 3, outside the town of Carman. At 10 a.m.