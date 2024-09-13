Police: 13-year-old Taft High School student injured after shooting in West End

Reuters

More than 260 female inmates were sexually assaulted during an attempted mass escape from Democratic Republic of Congo's Makala Central Prison this month, an internal U.N. report reviewed by Reuters showed. At least 129 people were killed when prison guards used live fire against inmates trying to break free from the Kinshasa prison, which official figures say has a capacity of 1,500 prisoners, but housed more than 15,000 people. But an internal U.N. report seen by Reuters on the incident said 268 out of 348 women incarcerated at Makala had been subjected to sexual violence, including rape, while the chaos unfolded.