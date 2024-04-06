Police: 16-year-old girl stabbed, injured during fight in Clermont

CBC

A 26-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Richmond Hill on Thursday night, police say. York police were called to the area of Highway 7 and Silver Linden Drive at 9:20 p.m. after a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle, police said in a news release Friday. The man was found with life-threatening injuries, police say, and he was transported to hospital where he died. Police say the driver remained at the scene. Investigators are asking any witnesses or those wh