Police: 18-year-old dies, 5 others injured after overnight crash in East Westwood

For over 30 years, the "killer clown" has captivated investigators, Florida residents and true crime followers around the world. Marlene Warren, a mother of two, was shot and killed in front of her son by a clown who approached her door and gave her balloons and flowers. While the scary situation made headlines at the time, and remained a major unsolved mystery for a decade, Warren's son Joey Ahrens told "20/20" in an exclusive interview that it left a hole in his heart that has never been filled.