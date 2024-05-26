Police: 18-year-old dies, 5 others injured after overnight crash in East Westwood
Police: 18-year-old dies, 5 others injured after overnight crash in East Westwood
Police: 18-year-old dies, 5 others injured after overnight crash in East Westwood
A vice-chancellor says many universities are in "serious financial difficulty".
Tamara Banks, 41, has been sentenced to at least nine years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in March
WASHINGTON (AP) — A New Jersey electrician who repeatedly attacked police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Friday to 12 years in prison by a judge who called him “a menace to our society.” Christopher Joseph Quaglin argued with and insulted U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden before and after the judge handed him one of the longest prison sentences among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. “You're Trump's worst mistake of 2016,” Quaglin told McFadden, who
Police said they could not take action because the man was not doing ‘anything illegal’
CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins called out former President Trump during the opening of her Friday show for a claim that Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over his hush-money trial, is blocking him from bringing in an election expert to testify. “In one post, tonight, he’s ranting that the judge blocked him from having an…
"Things are very cold between us right now, and I genuinely wonder if I did something last night that probably ruined my marriage."
Authorities believe Herb Baumeister — who they say lived a double life — picked up men at gay bars while his family was on vacation, then murdered them at his home
Three missionaries, including a married couple from the US, were killed in Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, on Thursday evening.
"I want to tell everyone everything, but I can't."
The bloody and chaotic scene unfolded on a flight to Alaska, feds say.
Alem Hadzic’s father was diagnosed with cancer during his senior year of high school. Hadzic is his school’s Valedictorian and decided to continue ahead with his graduation speech, even though the ceremony was on the same day of his father’s funeral.
"He responded with a two-page email tirade about how awful I am and he's just too nice, blah blah blah. Sure, Jan."
For over 30 years, the "killer clown" has captivated investigators, Florida residents and true crime followers around the world. Marlene Warren, a mother of two, was shot and killed in front of her son by a clown who approached her door and gave her balloons and flowers. While the scary situation made headlines at the time, and remained a major unsolved mystery for a decade, Warren's son Joey Ahrens told "20/20" in an exclusive interview that it left a hole in his heart that has never been filled.
A 68-year-old Ottawa man has been charged after allegedly stomping on a newly hatched gosling outside a strip mall in Kanata earlier this week.Ottawa police said they responded to an animal cruelty call near Hazeldean Mall around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, the morning following the incident"It appears that Canada Geese laid eggs in this area, and on May 21st, a suspect stomped on one of the hatched babies," police said on the social media platform X.On Friday, police said the man has been charged with
"My life would be so drastically different had I decided to quit on the spot."
Abby tied the knot with nurse and United States Army veteran Josh Bowling in 2021
As Young Sheldon fans expected, George Cooper died in the penultimate episode of the CBS comedy that wrapped for good on May 16. What they didn’t expect was that Lance Barber, who’s played Sheldon’s lovable pop George, would appear twice at his character’s own funeral: first as a corpse in the coffin and second, as …
“She called asking when I was gonna send the balance amount and when I said that [$3K] was it, she got mad at me," a woman explained on Reddit
A judge has given John Canning a suspended sentence with a year's probation for assault following an altercation with three young women outside a Mary's Diner restaurant in St. John's in 2022. (Peter Cowan/CBC)A St. John's man who pleaded guilty to slapping a teenage girl outside a fast food restaurant will not serve jail time.John Canning was charged with assault after getting into a fight with three Mary Brown's workers outside the Mary's Diner restaurant on Torbay Road in May 2022.He pleaded
It began last month with the arrest of a Russian deputy defense minister. Then the head of the ministry’s personnel directorate was hauled into court. This week, two more senior military officials were detained. All face charges of corruption, which they have denied.