Police say 19-year-old woman who died at Halifax Walmart was found in walk-in oven

HALIFAX — Halifax police say a 19-year-old woman who died in a Walmart bakery on Saturday was found in a large, walk-in oven.

In a release today, investigators said their work is in the early stages and they haven't determined the cause or manner of the employee's death.

City police are describing the investigation as complex and say it may require a significant period of time to determine what occurred.

A spokeswoman for the province's Labour Department says a stop-work order has been issued for the bakery and "one piece of equipment" at the Walmart in the city's west end.

Police have said officers were called to the store on Mumford Road at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, where they found the woman dead.

They urged the public to be mindful of sharing rumours on social media, noting the speculation can have a harmful impact on the woman's family, colleagues and loved ones.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2024.

The Canadian Press