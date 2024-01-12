Police: 2 children severely injured after crash in Clermont County
Police: 2 children severely injured after crash in Clermont County
Police: 2 children severely injured after crash in Clermont County
The former president blamed the New York AG for Exxon leaving the state back in 1989 ― even though she was elected in 2018.
A Chabad official said a cement truck was at the building to repair damaged walls following the discovery of the tunnel.
The baby and a 17-month-old were left alone for 37 hours, officials said.
A Calgary mother whose boyfriend murdered her three-year-old daughter after the girl interrupted his video game delivered a powerful victim impact statement Thursday, telling her ex that she is "ashamed" to have ever known him. "I hope her face haunts you til the day you die," Helen Wordsworth told Justin Bennett at his second-degree murder sentencing hearing. Ivy Wick died of her injuries after eight days on life support in hospital in the fall of 2017.When she was admitted to hospital, Bennett
An Indigenous man from Ontario was shot and killed in Florida this weekend following a Miami Dolphins football game, say police. Dylan Isaacs, 30, was from Six Nations of the Grand River near Hamilton. He was leaving the stadium with his friends late Sunday night when he reportedly encountered a person driving erratically and striking a pedestrian, Miami Gardens police said in a statement. Isaacs and the driver got into an argument and the driver allegedly pulled a gun and shot Isaacs to death,
Police and provincial officials are working to identify a driver whose truck hit the roof of the Massey Tunnel Wednesday evening. Richmond RCMP said in a statement they believe they have identified the truck that struck the tunnel roof, but they are working to identify the driver. The statement said officers reviewed dashcam footage from a witness who was driving directly behind the truck when the incident happened around 8:10 p.m. The truck initially stopped inside the tunnel but then continued
(Reuters) -Rental firm Hertz Global Holdings is selling about 20,000 electric vehicles, including Teslas, from its U.S. fleet about two years after a deal with the automaker to offer its vehicles for rent, in another sign that EV demand has cooled. Hertz will instead opt for gas-powered vehicles, it said on Thursday, citing higher expenses related to collision and damage for EVs even though it had aimed to convert 25% of its fleet to electric by 2024 end. CEO Stephen Scherr had last year at the JPMorgan Auto Conference flagged headwinds from higher expenses for its EVs, particularly Teslas.
Bruce Edward Bell was arrested on charges including kidnapping in connection to the armed robbery late last month in the Sun Valley.
The couple's son has been charged with capital murder, police confirmed to PEOPLE
Suchana Seth, 39, CEO of The Mindful AI Lab, checked into a hotel with her son on Saturday and checked out two days later without him, say police
A Toronto man has been charged with public incitement of hatred after police allege he held a "terrorist flag" during a demonstration last weekend.
Edmonton police arrested one man and two women Wednesday as they dismantled a homeless encampment, including a reporter who had been covering the issue. "One male and two female demonstrators were arrested for obstructing police during cleanup of the encampment," police said in a release. "Charges are pending at this time." Ethan Cox of Ricochet Media said the reporter, Brandi Morin, told him from police custody that she was at the encampment during the police action. Cox said she was arrested a
“Money does not equal justice for a young man that was murdered,” said an attorney, referring to the California man.
Robert Ferraro, 36, faces at least two years in prison for the crash that killed his fellow officer and friend.
Victor Lee Turner and Megan R. Turner (formerly known as Pamela K. Turner) were taken into custody at their Cross Hill, South Carolina, home on Wednesday and charged with the cold case murder of Justin Lee Turner, according to Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis. Megan Turner, then known as Pamela Turner, reported Justin missing on March 3, 1989, telling Berkeley County authorities that the 5-year-old never got off the school bus that afternoon, according to the probable cause affidavit. Two days later, Victor Turner found his son's strangled body hidden in the Turners' pickup truck camper on their property, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Food Network star and celebrity chef Darnell Ferguson was arrested near Louisville, Kentucky, and accused of breaking into a woman’s home and strangling her. Ferguson, 36, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to seven different charges connected to the alleged Jan. 2 attack, the Louisville Courier Journal reported. He was released on $10,000 bond. Ferguson’s attorney said he shares three children with ...
A United Airlines jet cut short a flight Wednesday and landed in Tampa, Florida, after pilots were alerted about a possible issue with a door, according to an airport spokesperson. Last week, a plug that takes the place of a door on some Boeing Max 9 jetliners blew off an Alaska Airlines plane shortly after takeoff from Portland, Oregon. An spokesperson for the Tampa airport said the initial report to emergency dispatchers was that the plane diverted because a door indicator light turned on.
A cabin in a remote area near Witless Bay was completely destroyed by fire. (Submitted by RCMP)A cabin in a remote area near Witless Bay was intentionally set on fire earlier this week, according to the Ferryland RCMP..The investigation began when a call from a bystander alerted the RCMP to the cabin engulfed in flames just before midnight on Jan. 9.The police and fire department couldn't reach the cabin due to road conditions, said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jolene Garland. There was no one on site
Gilbert Fonticoba was one of several Proud Boys who previously sat on the executive committee of the Miami-Dade GOP.
The RCMP's counter-terrorism team has carried out a search at CFB Valcartier, a military base northwest of Quebec City.The integrated national security enforcement team executed the search warrant on Wednesday and Thursday.The group tracks, deters, disrupts and prevents criminal activities of terrorist groups.Erique Gasse, a spokesperson for the RCMP, says the investigation involved an employee of the military base as well as an outside vehicle. The team also conducted a search at another addres