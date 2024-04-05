Police take up to 28 hours to attend burglaries in some areas

Figures obtained through a Freedom of Information request show that three forces are averaging more than 20 hours before officers arrive at the scene of a burglary - BRIAN A JACKSON/ISTOCKPHOTO

Police forces in some areas are taking up to 28 hours to attend burglaries, official figures show.

Data obtained through Freedom of Information requests reveal that three forces are averaging more than 20 hours before officers arrive at the scene of a burglary.

The longest waits by victims are in Northamptonshire, where the average burglary response time is 28 hours, followed by Durham at 25 hours and 46 minutes, and Devon and Cornwall at 22 hours and 11 minutes, according to the data obtained by the Liberal Democrats.

By contrast, the highest-performing force, Bedfordshire, attended burglaries within 15 minutes. Overall the 26 police forces that provided figures averaged nine hours and eight minutes before officers arrived at the scene of a burglary in 2022-23, double the time in 2020-21 when the average was four hours and 53 minutes.

The longer waits follow a pledge in October 2022 by all 43 police force chiefs to attend every domestic burglary regardless of the location and what had been stolen.

However, The Telegraph revealed last month how police have failed to solve a single burglary in nearly half (48 per cent) of all England and Wales neighbourhoods – areas covering between 1,000 and 3,000 people – in the past three years.

Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat leader, said: “When someone has been the victim of a burglary, they deserve a swift response from the police. Yet thanks to the Conservatives, this is increasingly out of reach.

“The fact that traumatised burglary victims are being left waiting for hours, wondering if the police will even arrive, is unacceptable. To think that crucial evidence may be lost in the process too is unforgivable.

“The British public deserves so much better than this. It’s time to finally restore proper community policing, so people can be confident that if they do fall victim to crime, the police will turn up and investigate properly.”

Burglaries are often considered as Grade 2 priority incidents, which most police forces aim to respond to within one hour. The College of Policing defines these as “incidents where a witness or other evidence is likely to be lost”, and “a degree of urgency is still associated with immediate police action”.

Story continues

Eleven forces saw their burglary response times more than double between 2020-21 and 2022-23. South Yorkshire experienced the largest deterioration in waiting times, which increased by 443 per cent - up from 2 hours and 21 minutes in 2020-21, to 12 hours and 47 minutes in 2022-23.

Seven forces had response times for burglary of between 10 and 20 hours including Staffordshire (17 hours four minutes), the Metropolitan Police (16 hrs 49 minutes), Greater Manchester (15 hours 56 minutes), Cambridgeshire (15 hours nine minutes), Gloucestershire (14 hours 26 minutes), South Yorkshire (12 hours 47 minutes) and West Yorkshire (12 hours two minutes).

‘Must assess the threat’

Dept Chief Constable Alex Franklin-Smith is National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for burglary. He said the pledge to attend every residential burglary was “one important step” in seeking to improve detection rates and bringing more offenders to justice. He said new police guidance aimed to provide a comprehensive toolkit to prevent as well as detect burglaries.

“Not every burglary report is the same and like every effective emergency service, police control rooms across England and Wales must assess the threat, harm and risk associated with every call they receive to ensure attendance is effectively prioritised,” he said.

“The focus of initial attendance at residential burglaries is about capturing best evidence and supporting victims of crime”.