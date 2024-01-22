Police find £3.6m cannabis plants in Greenock

Three men have been arrested after drugs with a street value of up to £3.6m were found in a building in Greenock.

Police said a large number of cannabis plants were found when they searched a premises on West Stewart Street on Sunday.

Men aged 25, 32 and 37 have been charged in connection with the drugs recovery.

They were expected to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court.

Det Insp Gordon Smith said "This recovery highlights our commitment to tackling serious and organised crime and keeping our communities safe from the harm caused by illegal drugs.

"Support from members of the public is vital as part of our work to bring those responsible for supplying illegal substances to justice."

He said anyone with information or concerns about the sale and supply of drugs should contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.