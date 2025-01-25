Police: 3 accused of stealing from Jungle Jim's in Fairfield, including 2 teens
Police: 3 accused of stealing from Jungle Jim's in Fairfield, including 2 teens
Police: 3 accused of stealing from Jungle Jim's in Fairfield, including 2 teens
Former prosecutor Elie Honig described it as "very heavy-handed."
A Washington state woman has been charged in the fatal shooting of a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Vermont, which happened days after authorities began watching her and a German companion who also died in the roadside shootout, the FBI said Friday. Teresa Youngblut, 21, faces two weapons charges in connection with the death of Border Patrol Agent David Maland, 44, who died Monday during the shootout in Coventry, a small town about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from the Canadian border. According to an FBI affidavit, a border agent pulled over Youngblut and Felix Baukholt on Interstate 91 to conduct an immigration inspection.
President Donald Trump has issued a “full and unconditional pardon” to Washington, DC, police lieutenant Andrew Zabavsky and officer Terence Sutton for their roles in the death of 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown, a case that drew protests on the heels of the murder of George Floyd.
William Bush, 23, was killed by Dylan Thomas, his childhood friend and the grandson of pie company tycoon Sir Stanley Thomas, in Cardiff.
Your urine can tell you a lot about your health.
Hartford Police confirmed to PEOPLE that the boy's injuries are non-life-threatening following the shooting on Wednesday, Jan. 22
We are sorry in advance.
The English Bulldog's eye had an ulcerated abscess and must be removed, police in DeSoto, Texas, said
A 75-year-old man was handcuffed outside a Kentville, N.S., courtroom Thursday and taken away by deputy sheriffs after he was sentenced to prison time for sexually abusing his younger brother five decades ago.Provincial court Judge Angela Caseley handed the man 3½ years behind bars, saying he repeatedly used his victim, who was a young adolescent at the time of the offences in the 1970s, for his own sexual gratification, assaulting him in the boy's bedroom at night."A child's bedroom should be a
"We could have all of this in America. As a country, we're far wealthier. But all of our wealth is centered in a tiny sliver of people at the top, with the rest of us fighting over the crumbs."
Authorities confirmed 16 horses had been rescued, but a further four and a bull "had to be euthanized due to their extreme neglect"
Newly freed Jan. 6 convicts are storming Washington. Not with baseball bats, flag poles and stolen riot shields—but with a thirst to wield influence. Some of the rioters who fought “like hell” for President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, and were freed by him this week, want to join his administration. Others are talking about running for elected office, or working on campaigns. Regardless, they want to keep the MAGA movement going, full steam ahead.
WARNING: This article contains graphic content and details of sexual abuse of children, and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it. A former Catholic priest who sexually abused children in Nunavut has pleaded guilty to all of the charges against him. Eric Dejaeger, 77, entered his guilty pleas in an Iqaluit courtroom Thursday morning before Justice Faiyaz Alibhai. Dejaeger originally faced eight historical charges for sexual assaults that happened be
A former chief administrative officer has been arrested and charged with fraud and theft after a two-year investigation into allegations she stole more than half a million dollars from the western Manitoba municipality she served, the RCMP says.Amber Fisher, 40, was fired as a Gilbert Plains CAO in late 2022 after a forensic accounting report found she had transferred about $532,000 of the municipality's money to her bank account while in office.The municipality sued her in 2023, accusing her of
Investigators say they believe a suspect disguised himself as a construction worker to trick the victim into going outside, where he could ambush her. CBC’s Tyreike Reid has the latest details from police.
"Trump can shove his pardon up his a**," said one former Trump "obsessor" who was sentenced to 90 days in jail for his role in the attack.
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The FBI said Friday that it arrested a Washington state woman in the fatal shooting of a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Vermont.
The co-founder of an Indigenous-owned, tiny home manufacturer in Brantford, Ont., says he's "utterly appalled" at the City of Hamilton's decision to order cabins for its first outdoor shelter from a different company that ended up getting them from China. Grand River Modular's chief operating officer, Matthew Jacznik, told CBC Hamilton his team had reached out to municipalities, including Hamilton, in the spring and summer to pitch their made-in-Brantford tiny homes. Their shelters are designed
The MSNBC host quotes Judge Beryl Howell at length, who slammed the pardoned insurrectionists as “poor losers” The post Rachel Maddow Applauds Judges for Refusing Trump Order to Dismiss Violent Jan. 6 Charges: ‘Not Even the Trumpy Police Like It’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Knox was appealing a 2024 conviction for falsely accusing her former boss of murdering her roommate, an assertion she made under aggressive police questioning