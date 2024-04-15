Police: 3 found dead after fire in Aberdeen, investigated as homicide
Police are investigating an apartment fire in Aberdeen that killed three people early Monday morning. Aberdeen police said they have declared the incident a homicide. Police said the circumstances around the fire were "highly suspicious." "We responded out here after fire (officials) received a call for a fire alarm with sprinkler activation. (Firefighters) made entrance into the apartment, at which time they located three deceased individuals with clear signs of trauma. Those individuals were declared deceased and we're treating this as a homicide investigation," Capt. Will Reiber said.