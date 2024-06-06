Police: 3 hospitalized, including a minor, after crash in Bond Hill Wednesday evening

CBC

Vancouver police say a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found stabbed in Chinatown early Wednesday morning. Officers found the man alive when they arrived at Union Street east of Main Street just before 3:30 a.m. PT, the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) said in a news release.But the 32-year-old died before he could be taken to hospital, according to police. No arrests have been made and the victim has not been identified. No arrests have been made in the homicide yet, accordi