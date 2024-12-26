Police say 33 dead, 1,500 escaped in Mozambique prison riot

STORY: :: Police in Mozambique say a prison riot

in the capital killed 33 people and injured 15

:: Maputo, Mozambique

:: December 25, 2024

:: Bernardino Rafael, Mozambique Police General Commander

"At around 1:00 p.m. today, a group of subversive demonstrators approached the vicinity of the prison, making noise with their protests, demanding to release the prisoners serving their sentences there."

"They took them out of the cells or out of that prison, about 1,534 inmates. The protesters took them out and left with them."

"This confrontation with the inmates in the vicinity of the central prison resulted in 33 dead and 15 wounded."

:: Meanwhile, the country's Justice Minister has

denied that protesters were responsible for the riot

A decision on Monday (December 23) by Mozambique's top court confirming long-ruling party Frelimo's victory in the election has sparked fresh nationwide protests by opposition groups and their supporters who say the vote was rigged.

The identities of those killed and injured were unclear.

Rafael added there were prison break attempts at two other prisons.