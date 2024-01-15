Police: 4 charged after being accused in aggravated robbery in Cheviot

The Canadian Press

A 59-year-old man has been charged with murder in the death of an 82-year-old woman in southwestern Ontario. Provincial police say they were called to a home in North Middlesex, about 18 kilometres west of London, at around 9 on Thursday evening and found the woman dead inside a home. They provided no details about the cause of death, but have identified her as Maria Medeiros. Police say the suspect in the case is now facing one count of second-degree murder. Police did not offer any details on