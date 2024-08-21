Police: 60-year-old man dies after stabbing in Walnut Hills Saturday

CBC

Wolseley, Sask., residents are mourning the death of community member shot dead on her 18th birthday.An RCMP news release says officers from the Indian Head detachment responding to a shooting at a home in Wolseley around 4 a.m. CST on Sunday. They found Windigo injured and she was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene. In a post on Facebook, Keilia's mother Kristen Windigo described her daughter as a beacon of hope, strength and positivity."Keilia was such an amazing daughter, sister, cousin, nie