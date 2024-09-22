Police: 8 arrested during heated confrontation after peaceful pro-Palestine rally in Orlando

Sky News

The US soldier who ran across the demilitarised zone into North Korea has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for desertion and dishonourably discharged. Travis King, who was a private second class, was with a civilian tour group in Panmunjom, South Korea, when he crossed the fortified zone on 18 July 2023. The 24-year-old was detained in North Korea before he was returned to the US in September of that year following behind-the-scenes negotiations.