Police across Nova Scotia warn of scam targeting seniors

Halifax Regional Police are warning of a scam targeting seniors in the wake of multiple reported incidents.

In a release Friday, HRP urged people to be suspicious of all calls or emails asking for money, and said they were looking for help identifying a suspect in a number of frauds in the Halifax area.

In each reported instance, the victim received a call from someone pretending to be a family member who had been arrested and needed to be bailed out.

They were then passed off to another individual, claiming to be involved in the legal system, who informed them they needed to pay to get their relative released from prison.

"In all recent incidents, a suspect made arrangements to pick up the money in person by attending the victim's residence or meeting in a public place," the HRP wrote.

Police say anyone receiving one of these calls should hang up and not provide any financial or personal information.

HRP also released a photo of the suspect and described him between 30-40 years of age, wearing all black, including a black medical mask, and glasses. He has short black hair that appears to be shaved, or partially faded, on the sides.

He may also be driving a white SUV.

A photo of the suspect, provided by Halifax Regional Police.

A photo of a suspect provided by Halifax Regional Police. (Halifax Regional Police)

A warning of a similar scam was also shared on Facebook by the Truro Police Service. The RCMP say they have received reports of the scam from Stellarton, Pictou, Colchester County and the Halifax Regional Municipality.

In a similar scam, reported in 2023, a Nova Scotia couple lost $22,000 in a "grandparent scam."

Individuals who believe they've been scammed are encouraged to contact the police.

