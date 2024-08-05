Police alerted to mystery care home death

The woman was given fatal quantities of drugs which were kept locked up by care home staff, the coroner said [Getty Images]

Police have been told about the death of a care home resident who was given a fatal dose of medications.

Shahida Khan, 46, died at Cloverdale Care Home in Alton, Hampshire, on 17 December 2022.

A coroner's report said the drugs were kept locked up by care home staff and it could not be ascertained how she came to receive the dose.

Police said they were informed of the inquest result in May and were making initial inquiries.

In a Prevention of Future Deaths Report, Hampshire coroner Jason Pegg said there was a risk to other care home residents while the mystery remained.

He said Ms Khan was given "substantial quantities" of three medications, which he did not name.

The coroner said Ms Khan, who had a history of epilepsy, suffered three seizures, toxicity and breathing difficulties as a result.

He wrote: "All of the deceased’s medications were administered by care home staff.

"The medications were kept secure in a locked medicine chest in an office.

"The deceased was administered with toxic and fatal quantities of [an unnamed drug] and [another drug]. It cannot be ascertained how this happened."

Addressing his report to the home's parent company Voyage Care, Mr Pegg added: "There is a risk of a further recurrence where those in the care of the staff are administered toxic and fatal quantities of medications."

In a statement, police said: "We are currently working to establish the circumstances and assess whether an investigation into the death is required."

Cloverdale, which cares for residents with epilepsy and other conditions, said it could not give further details of the incident.

Jackie Beddow, regional manager for parent firm Voyage Care, said: “We informed the police and other relevant authorities of our concerns as soon as we were able.

“Voyage Care take such matters very seriously. We are cooperating fully with the police to assist them with their inquiries."

