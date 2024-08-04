Police antidepressants policy case to be heard by tribunal

Laura Mackenzie claims she is the victim of disability discrimination [BBC]

A woman whose job offer with Police Scotland was withdrawn because she was taking antidepressants is taking her case to an employment tribunal in August.

Laura Mackenzie, from Inverness, had been sent for a medical and fitted for a uniform before the provisional offer for her "dream job" was withdrawn.

Her lawyers said she had faith in the justice system after what had been “a very difficult” journey.

Police Scotland said it would be inappropriate to comment at this stage.

Papers lodged with the employment tribunal say Ms Mackenzie was described by her recruiting officer as an "impressive" candidate when she applied to join Police Scotland in 2019.

She was issued with a provisional offer of employment subject to conditions. These included being certified both physically and mentally fit to perform the duties of a police officer.

But during her medical the force’s occupational health provider said applicants needed to be “free” of antidepressants for two years before they could be considered – the so-called “two-year rule.”

Tribunal papers say Ms Mackenzie was "heartbroken" by the decision after being transparent about her health.

The case is scheduled for an employment tribunal for four days in August.

Ms Mackenzie claims she is the victim of disability discrimination.

'Difficult and long journey'

A spokesperson for MML Law, which is representing Ms Mackenzie, told BBC News the case had attracted a significant amount of public interest.

The company said it had been “inundated” with enquiries from people who had similar experiences and those who felt so strongly about the case that they wanted to reach out to support Laura. They included serving officers with mental health issues who remain in their roles.

The spokesperson said: “This will be the first case of this kind we have conducted that will run to a full hearing and has not settled out of court.

“Our client has faith in the justice system having already overcome a time bar hearing and an appeal from the police, this is her opportunity to tell her story and seek a positive outcome after what has been a very difficult and long journey.”