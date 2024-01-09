Police appeal for five witnesses to lockdown party murders to come forward

Detectives investigating a double murder at a summer 2020 lockdown party want to speak to five potential witnesses.

Cheriff Tall, 21, and Abayomi Ajose, 36, known as Junior, were shot at an outdoor “spontaneous gathering” that followed hours after a Black Lives Matter family event in Moss Side, Manchester.

A lone assailant gunned down both men, who were not known to each other, in a car park off Caythorpe Street in the early hours of June 21, shortly after midnight.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said they have an outstanding suspect but need more evidence about the killings at the party attended by up to 400 people.

The witnesses, identified by mobile phone footage, are not connected to the murders but may have key information to help with the inquiry, police added.

Cheriff Tall was one of two murder victims at a summer 2020 outdoor lockdown party in Moss Side, Manchester (Greater Manchester/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Higginson said: “We know most people who were present were there to enjoy themselves and not cause trouble. So, we are certain that they will have vital detail that can help in our investigation in the events leading up to, during or after the murder.

“Our focus is to obtain this key evidence so that we can convict the person responsible for the murders.

“I understand that people can be reluctant to come forward in this type of case, for a variety of reasons, but I ask that you do so as we can provide the relevant support needed as it’s not too late to do the right thing.”

Anyone with information should contact GMP in confidence on 0161 856 0110, quoting incident number 221 of 21/06/20.

Alternatively, reports can be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information, including pictures and videos, can also be uploaded anonymously to the Major Incident Public Portal for Operation Tarnbrook here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP20S30-PO1

A £50,000 award for key information that leads to the discovery and conviction of the killer remains available.