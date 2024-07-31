Police appeal following sexual assault in resort

Police have issued a fresh CCTV image of a man they want to trace as part of an investigation into a sexual assault in Skegness.

The incident is reported to have taken place at about 04:00 BST on Sunday 21 July on the Lincolnshire resort's beach.

Officers say the man in the footage might be able to help with the investigation, and they would like to speak to him.

Anyone with information about the man or the assault is asked to contact police.

