Police appeal to identify car crash victim

Norfolk Police want to know whether anyone recognises these trainers and this dark-blue hooded zip-up top [Norfolk Police]

Police are trying to identify the victim of a car crash that happened in Norfolk.

The woman was struck by a white Renault Trucks Master van at a slip road of the A47 in King's Lynn, near Saddlebow, at about 21:55 GMT on Sunday.

Norfolk Police have released pictures of her clothes in the hope family or friends recognise them.

Det Insp Dave McCormack said: "We need to let this woman's family know what has happened and I would urge anyone with any information to contact us."

The victim was described as being of slim build, about 5ft 5in tall (1.7m) and with shoulder length auburn and purple hair.

She was wearing light blue denim jeans with a dark blue hooded zip-up top and a Primark green wax style coat with a fur hood, with black and purple steel toe capped trainers.

The road was closed while emergency services attended - including an air ambulance - and was reopened at about 02:20.

The force appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

