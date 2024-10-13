Police appeal to pedestrians, e-bike riders for info after death of man in Edmonton

EDMONTON — Homicide detectives in Edmonton are investigating the death of a man who was found injured on a footbridge that spans the North Saskatchewan River.

The Edmonton Police Service says EMS responded at around 9:15 p.m. Friday to the Dudley B. Menzies Bridge, which is a suspended footpath underneath the LRT bridge across the river.

A 68-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

The LRT bridge and footpath are near the High Level Bridge which overlooks them, and police say there were numerous pedestrians and e-bike riders in the area at the time.

They're asking anyone with information about the case to contact investigators immediately, and that anyone with GoPro cameras or similar devices who was in the area at the time should also come forward.

