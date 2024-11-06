Police appeal to track down man who absconded from mental health unit

Police are searching for a man who has absconded from a mental health facility in east London.

Kanya Ntuli, 35, was last seen in the Goodmayes Hospital in Ilford on the morning on 1 November.

Mr Ntuli, described as a black man, 6ft tall, medium build and last known to be wearing a grey jacket, blue/green t-shirt, black trousers and black trainers. left the hospital at just after 7.15am.

Members of the public are being warned not to approach him but to call 999 to report his whereabouts.

Kanya has links to Hackney, Walthamstow, Chingford and the River Lea areas.

A police statement said: “While our investigation to locate Kanya continues, we are appealing to the public to help locate him.

“We are concerned for his well being and if seen, we are advising people to call police rather than approach him.”

Anyone who spots him is asked to call 999 immediately, quoting CAD 3125/1Nov.