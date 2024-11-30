Two men arrested after woman, 23, dies in Battersea motorbike crash

Police have appealed for information about the death of a woman who was killed in a motorbike crash in August.

Carolina Ramirez Jimenez, 23, died after the Yamaha bike she was riding as a pillion passenger crashed in Battersea, south London. She was found injured on Silverthorne Road and taken to hospital, where she tragically died from her injuries.

Spanish-born Ms Ramirez Jimenez had lived in London for 13 years.

The Met Police confirmed two men, aged 23 and 34, have been arrested on suspicion of motoring offences, including causing death by dangerous driving.

A tribute to Ms Ramirez Jiminez said at the time: “She was a courageous, kind, smart, loving outgoing young woman. She always had a huge smile on her face and thoroughly enjoyed making others laugh and feel welcomed; her happiness was endearing.

“She had committed her life to her family and friends with whom she created lovely memories.”

In another appeal on Saturday, the force added that it is now looking for a driver of a Range Rover who may have witnessed the scene.

A statement read: “Officers could not find any vehicles that may have been involved in the incident at the scene, but have been carrying out a range of further enquiries since it happened.

“Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating. They would like to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have seen the motorbike or a dark coloured Range Rover.”

Detectives would also like to hear from anyone with dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8543 5157 or via 101 quoting CAD 710/01Aug.