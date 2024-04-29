Police appeal after woman found injured

Police have appealed for information after a woman was found hurt in Northampton [PA Media]

Police have launched an appeal for information after a woman was found injured in Northampton.

She was discovered on Mill Lane late on Saturday.

Officers are trying to establish how she was hurt and want anyone who "saw or heard anything of note" to get in touch.

Police said they were "particularly keen" to contact an "individual" who spoke to an ambulance crew.

"Anyone who was in the Mill Lane area between 10.30pm and 11.15pm, and has any information that may help with inquiries, is asked to contact police," a Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said.

