Police arrest 15 people at city centre protests

A total of 15 people were arrested at protests in Nottingham city centre, police have said.

Hundreds of people gathered near the Brian Clough Statue on King Street as part of demonstrations organised by rival groups on Saturday.

A wall of officers from Nottinghamshire Police separated the opposing sides during the protests.

The force said on Sunday that the events remained "largely peaceful" and warned any other disorder would see a "robust response".

The demonstrations, which saw chanting from some far-right and anti-facist protesters, were among a number to take place in towns and cities across the UK over the weekend.

On Sunday, further violent protests took place in cities including Rotherham, Middlesbrough and Bolton.

Tensions have been high since three young girls were killed in Southport, Merseyside, on Monday.

Some Nottingham city centre businesses and venues, including the Broadway Cinema, closed due to the planned protests.

Nottinghamshire Police said a high-visibility police presence helped "to ensure there was no large-scale disorder".

Deputy Chief Constable Steve Cooper said: "The vast majority of members of the public who attended protested in a peaceful manner.

"It should be repeated, however, that anyone who comes into the city or our neighbourhoods over the coming days to cause any kind of disorder can expect a robust response."

Nottinghamshire's Police and Crime Commissioner, Gary Godden, praised the way the force had handled the demonstrations.

But he told the BBC any "vigil" had been spoiled by those choosing a violent response to events in Southport.

Mr Godden said: "It's clearly been hijacked by a right-wing group that feel that violence and vitriol is the way to express their frustrations with the situation based on a lot of inaccurate reporting and information.

"Nottinghamshire Police did themselves proud," he added.

