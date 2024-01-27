Police arrest 2 for 2017 murder in Albuquerque
Police arrest 2 for 2017 murder in Albuquerque
Police arrest 2 for 2017 murder in Albuquerque
A man accused by police in India of helping smuggle a family of four through Canada just before they froze to death on the Manitoba border with the United States has been found living freely in a suburb outside Toronto.
A judge denied the defendant's request to move the trial to juvenile court
He’s in the Pierce County jail in Tacoma facing 12 felony charges.
An Austrian man who had kept his daughter captive for 24 years and raped her thousands of times, fathering seven children with her, can be moved from psychiatric detention to a regular prison, a court ruled on Thursday. The decision, however, stipulates that Josef Fritzl, 88, will have to attend regular psychotherapy and undergo psychiatric evaluations during a 10-year probation period at the prison, Austria Press Agency reported. A request to release him from detention was rejected but the decision is still a win for Fritzl's legal team as conditions in a regular prison are considered an improvement, compared to strict controls in a psychiatric institution.
Steve and Kristi Goncalves, the parents of Kaylee Goncalves, spoke with 'Good Morning America' on Friday and revealed details about how their daughter was found
The 28-year-old agent drove to a nearby house and called 911, police said.
A senior judge for the D.C. district court issued a scathing rebuke on Thursday of those he says are trying to "rewrite history" of the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, writing he has been "shocked" to see some public figures attempt to label the perpetrators of the violence that day as "hostages." "I have been dismayed to see distortions and outright falsehoods seep into the public consciousness," senior judge Royce Lamberth, an appointee of former President Ronald Reagan with nearly 40 years of judicial experience, said in a written ruling Thursday.
Felicia and Cory Konold met up with members of the Proud Boys as they forced their way into the Capitol during the 2021 riot, prosecutors said.
The mother tracked the suspects using the Find My iPhone application, deputies said.
Jordan Masterson, 28, denies misconduct in a public office after responding to a 999 call from a woman.
Detectives praise the bravery of Evans' victims who came forward to report his abuse.
Andre Eugene, 36, is charged with murder in the second-degree and aggravated cruelty to animals
CHARLOTTETOWN — Police in Prince Edward Island say they have solved a 35-year-old homicide case involving a man who was strangled and stabbed in his home by someone who left a message saying, "I will kill again." Chief Brad MacConnell of the Charlottetown Police Services told a news conference Friday that the use of advanced DNA and genetic genealogy technology led police on Thursday to arrest a 56-year-old P.E.I. man in the 1988 death of Byron Carr. Todd Joseph Gallant of Souris, P.E.I., was ch
In a first-of-its-kind case, Jennifer Crumbley is facing manslaughter charges for her son's school shooting. Her lawyer started her trial by quoting Taylor Swift.
Was Atlanta's Arthur Blank going to pull the rug out from under a longtime and influential exec in Rich McKay and also GM Terry Fontenot to embrace a short retooling under Belichick? No.
A viral video showed a lion cruising around Pattaya in a Bentley. The owner was charged with the possession of a wild animal without permission.
One of the victims, a 15-year-old from the US, reported the abuse in 2017 which prompted Bower’s arrest.
PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Family and friends of a Saskatchewan man who was shot to death by his lover gasped and cried after a judge found the Mountie guilty of manslaughter. Bernie Herman, 55, had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Braden Herman. The two men are not related. Court of King's Bench Justice Gary Meschishnick said in his decision Thursday that he didn't believe the officer was acting in self-defence or that he had no memory of shooting the gun. But M
The story of the 13th day of action from the Australian Open.
A woman whose 4-year-old daughter was shot dead by an older sibling who found a loaded gun in the family’s home was denied bond and remained jailed Thursday, when a judge said Family Court will first need to set the parameters for any visits the woman would have with her three remaining children.