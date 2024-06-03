Police arrest 2 people, looking for 3 more in Glengarry home invasion

The logo of the Windsor Police Service. (Dalson Chen/CBC - image credit)

Windsor police have arrested two people, and are looking for three more, after a reported home invasion in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue Friday night.

Officers responded to a home around 9 p.m. for a report of a break-in. They determined that five suspects, one of whom was allegedly armed with a machete, entered the residence.

"Once inside, the suspects engaged in a physical altercation with the victim. The victim subsequently sustained non-life-threatening injuries," police said.

Two people, aged 19 and 21, were arrested in the 300 block of Riverside Drive West. Each has been charged with breaking and entering, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

Police say they are looking for three more suspects, all between 18 and 21 years old.

One is described as a white male, about 5'9", slender build, wearing white jeans, a white long-sleeved shirt and black shoes.

Another is described as a white male with an olive complexion, 5'9", with a slender build and a dark, thin mustache and wearing blue jeans and a black zip-up hoodie.

The final suspect is described as a white man, 5'9", with a small build and wearing a black shirt reading "TUPAC" and carrying a black and yellow sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.