Police arrest 2 people, looking for 3 more in Glengarry home invasion
Windsor police have arrested two people, and are looking for three more, after a reported home invasion in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue Friday night.
Officers responded to a home around 9 p.m. for a report of a break-in. They determined that five suspects, one of whom was allegedly armed with a machete, entered the residence.
"Once inside, the suspects engaged in a physical altercation with the victim. The victim subsequently sustained non-life-threatening injuries," police said.
Two people, aged 19 and 21, were arrested in the 300 block of Riverside Drive West. Each has been charged with breaking and entering, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.
Police say they are looking for three more suspects, all between 18 and 21 years old.
One is described as a white male, about 5'9", slender build, wearing white jeans, a white long-sleeved shirt and black shoes.
Another is described as a white male with an olive complexion, 5'9", with a slender build and a dark, thin mustache and wearing blue jeans and a black zip-up hoodie.
The final suspect is described as a white man, 5'9", with a small build and wearing a black shirt reading "TUPAC" and carrying a black and yellow sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.