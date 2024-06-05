Police arrest 2 women after fatal house fire on Detroit's east side
Detroit police are investigating a house fire this week that killed a woman and sent two others to the hospital.
A woman who fatally stabbed a 3-year-old boy sitting in a grocery cart outside an Ohio supermarket attacked him and his mother in less than five seconds before walking away, police said.
Rex Heuermann left his office near the Empire State Building and strolled down a still-bustling Fifth Avenue as the sun set on a hot Thursday evening in Manhattan.
The killing of Yolanda Sanchez comes just hours after a historic landslide victory for Mexico's first woman president.
A Florida man is facing a felony grand theft charge in Broward County after a plucky airline passenger scheduled to fly out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in March tracked her stolen luggage to the man’s home, according to the probable cause affidavit in the case.
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who is serving an 18-month sentence for involuntary manslaughter, made the statement during a recorded prison phone call weeks ago
Kaitlyn Coones, then 17, reportedly admitted that she killed her adult boyfriend's mother because she felt the mom disapproved of their relationship
Madalina Cojocari, 11, went missing in November 2022
Almost two years to the day after 86-year-old Betty Ann Williams was mauled to death in a dog attack, the owner of the pit bulls appeared in court trying to keep them all from being put down.One of Denis Bagaric's three American Staffordshire terriers has already been destroyed. His lawyer argued Tuesday the remaining two should be spared because there's no proof they were involved."It's a very tragic file, [but] we are not a court of emotions. We are a court of law," Rabie Ahmed told Justice Br
KINGSTON, ONTARIO — Police in Kingston, Ont., say a 32-year-old mother is facing numerous charges after two children were abandoned in an apartment and one of them died.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Four police officers assigned in the Philippine capital region have been arrested for kidnapping for ransom that victimized four foreign tourists, officials said Wednesday.
The alleged organizer of a fatal Mississauga restaurant shooting in 2021 made a man pledge allegiance to ISIS before he told him he ordered two others to "slaughter" the victims, court heard Tuesday. Mikail Aras testified in Superior Court in Brampton that he saw accused gunman Anand Nath at a Mississauga warehouse before and after the May 29, 2021 shooting at Chicken Land that left 25-year-old Naim Akl dead, and four members of his family injured. Aras said Nath had been staying with him for at
Kinsleigh Welty died in a hospital weighing just 21 lbs.
Officer Gonzalo Zendejas was charged with assault for kicking a teenager in the face during an arrest inside the Glendale Galleria Mall.
FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — An Italian court reconvicted Amanda Knox of slander Wednesday, quashing her hope of removing a legal stain against her that has persisted after her exoneration in the brutal 2007 murder of her British roommate while the two were exchange students in Italy.
Michael Cohen, a key witness in former President Trump’s hush money trial, said his family was doxxed after Trump was convicted of all 34 felony counts in the case. Cohen, a former fixer for Trump, sought in his trial testimony to tie his former boss to documents at the heart of the case — in…
The security footage is clear. It's the middle of the night. A man pushes a golf cart out of frame. The other, wearing a hoodie and medical mask, follows behind driving another cart as quickly as it will go. In the early hours of April 19, the thieves load 11 carts onto a trailer attached to a heavy-duty pickup truck, then drive away from Settlers; Ghost Golf Club about 20 kilometres northeast of Barrie, Ont. "It's that violation feeling," said David Graham, general manager at Settlers' Ghost, w
Kamran Rashid was already a registered sex offender when he attacked his vulnerable victim in her bed.
The Mayor said that no one wants to see a young girl ‘handled in a way that can seem offensive or abusive’
"I don't see any good coming from that," Graham, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said of Hunter Biden's felony gun charges.
DETROIT (AP) — A man who for years controlled the finances at a group that has turned Detroit's riverfront into a popular attraction was charged Wednesday with embezzling tens of millions of dollars.