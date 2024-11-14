Police arrest 43, seize 520 million euros in Europe-wide probe into mafia and tax evasion

Reuters
·2 min read

MILAN (Reuters) - Police across Europe arrested 43 people and seized 520 million euros ($547 million) in a European investigation into a criminal conspiracy to evade VAT through money laundering and mafia activity, the European public prosecutors' office (EPPO)and Italian police said on Thursday.

They said the investigation concerns tax fraud in the trading of IT products and electronic devices within the EU and involves around 400 companies with 200 suspects, mainly in Italy and several European countries, but also in the United Arab Emirates.

According to European prosecutors, those arrested are also facing charges of facilitating the Naples-based mafia Camorra and the Sicilian Cosa Nostra by investing their profits in VAT fraud.

Many investigations in Italy have shown in recent years how mobsters have moved aggressively into the low-risk, low-key world of white-collar crime.

"It has been a while since we started to ring the alarm bell about dangerous organised crime groups’ heavy involvement in fraud to the EU budget", European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kövesi said in a statement.

"We now shed light on a first such big case", she said, adding there was no division between "the world of the really bad and dangerous criminals smuggling drugs, trafficking people on one side; and the world of white-collar criminals, 'merely' corrupting and laundering money, on the other side".

Of those arrested, 34 are being held in prison, nine under house arrest, while four others have been banned from working. Some of the arrests were made in the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Spain and Bulgaria, EPPO said in a statement.

Guardia di Finanza police said they found false invoices by the companies involved amounting to 1.3 billion euros from 2020 to 2023.

In addition to the money, the financial police said they also seized real estate complexes on the Sicilian and Ligurian Rivieras, on Lake Como and in Milan.

More than 160 searches were carried out throughout Italy and further searches and seizures were made in Spain, Luxembourg, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cyprus and the Netherlands, as well as in Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates, Eppo said.

Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti congratulated the police authorities and prosecutors in a statement on his X profile.

($1 = 0.9515 euros)

(Reporting by Emilio Parodi, editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Latest Stories

  • Body found in Montreal nature park was that of kidnapped cryptocurrency influencer, police say

    Quebec provincial police have confirmed that the body found in a Montreal nature park on Oct. 30 was that of kidnapping victim and cryptocurrency influencer Kevin Mirshahi.In late summer, before Mirshahi's body was discovered, a woman was arrested and charged in the murder and quadruple kidnapping that occurred in late June in Old Montreal.On Aug. 22, Joanie Lepage, 32, was charged with the first-degree murder of Mirshahi, 25, in Les Cèdres, a municipality in Quebec's Montérégie region.Mirshahi

  • Sexually frustrated murder accused took what he wanted from housemate, jury hears

    WARNING: This story contains graphic details of an alleged murder in a sexual context.Nikolas Ibey — on trial for first-degree murder in the death of a woman who had just moved to Ottawa from Nunavut to attend college in 2022 — was drinking, taking drugs, and had been frustrated in his efforts to find an escort "for eight hours straight" before he finally took what he wanted from his new housemate and left her dead in her room, the Crown alleged in its opening remarks to a 14-member jury on Wedn

  • For All His Newfound Power, Trump Can’t Save Steve Bannon This Time

    After a scheduling hearing for his upcoming fraud trial, self-styled right-wing warrior Steve Bannon stood outside Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday afternoon and threatened top law enforcement officers in the city, state, and nation. He mentioned in particular Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, New York State Attorney General Letitia James, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Associate Attorney General Lisa Monaco, and special prosecutor Jack Smith. “The hunted are to become the hunt

  • Court hears from 9-year-old girl who says she was sexually assaulted by Manitoba priest last year

    WARNING: This article may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it. A now nine-year-old girl who says she was sexually assaulted by a priest last year in Little Grand Rapids First Nation told court on Tuesday she remembers feeling scared as the priest allegedly walked her to his bedroom inside the church that day.The girl, who cannot be identified because of a publication ban, said that Arul Savari then took his clothes off. She said Savari, who she called

  • Texas mother sentenced to 50 years for leaving kids in dire conditions as son's body decomposed

    HOUSTON (AP) — A judge on Tuesday sentenced a woman to 50 years in prison for forcing three of her children to live with the decomposing body of their dead 8-year-old brother for more than a year in a soiled, roach-infested Houston-area apartment.

  • How a Family Dog Helped Solve His Beloved Owner's Murder

    Mandy Rose Reynolds, 26, was found "dead beyond recognition" in April 2023. Her dog helped police identify her and her killer Derek Daigneault

  • South African government says it won't help thousands of illegal miners inside a closed mine

    JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's government says it will not help an estimated 4,000 illegal miners inside a closed mine in the country's North West province who have been denied access to basic supplies as part of an official strategy against illegal mining.

  • 23 arrested after close to 100 shots fired in Toronto's west end

    Toronto police say they have arrested 23 people after close to 100 shots were fired outside a recording studio in Toronto's west end on Monday night — though no one was injured. Officers were in the area of Queen Street W. and Sudbury Street around 11:20 p.m. for an unrelated investigation, Deputy Chief Lauren Pogue said at a news conference Tuesday morning. Police Chief Myron Demkiw said later Tuesday they were conducting a bail compliance check.A stolen car pulled up to the area, Pogue said, a

  • People Are Applauding The Way This Man Stopped A Stranger Harassing A Woman

    "More stories like this. Less stories of boys screaming: 'Your body my choice,'" one woman said in response to the tweet.

  • Judge recuses himself in Arizona fake elector case after urging response to attacks on Kamala Harris

    PHOENIX (AP) — A judge recused himself Tuesday from presiding over Arizona’s fake electors case after an email surfaced in which he told fellow judges to speak out against attacks on Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign for the presidency.

  • RCMP say three men arrested in B.C. have ties to Mexican drug cartels

    SURREY, B.C. — Federal Mounties have arrested three men in Surrey, B.C., who they say are tied to an organized crime group with links to Mexican drug cartels believed to be importing cocaine to Canada.

  • Footage shows Oklahoma officer throwing 70-year-old to the ground after traffic ticket

    An Oklahoma City police officer is on administrative leave after video showed him throwing Lich Vu, 70, to the ground after a traffic ticket dispute.

  • Violent extortion threats forced him to transform his life. He wasn't alone

    For months, Abbotsford, B.C., businessman Jas Arora had been getting phone calls from strangers — people demanding money and threatening his family if he didn't pay up. But the threats became real this August when his son woke him late one night, saying someone was throwing things at the house.Arora raced outside, where he was overwhelmed by the smell of gasoline and found the driveway covered in broken glass."My wife said, 'No, no, go inside right away … Please, shut down the lights and call th

  • Video captures severe Markham car crash caused by rock throwing

    Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have released dashcam footage of a crash that sent two people to hospital in life-threatening condition, linked to an ongoing investigation into rocks being thrown at moving vehicles in the GTA.In a news release issued Tuesday, OPP investigators said that since Sept. 20, the force's Aurora detachment has gotten 11 reports of rocks being intentionally thrown at vehicles travelling along Highway 48 in Markham. York police have also identified nine reports of rocks b

  • Human head washes up on Florida beach

    A human head has been found washed up on a beach in Florida, according to police. A worker who was raking the beach on Key Biscayne, Miami, reportedly made the discovery at about 8.30am on Tuesday. Police said an investigation had been launched after sealing off the section of the beach where the head was found.

  • Social media post led to west-end Toronto shootout: police source

    A video posted on social media appears to have been the catalyst for a west-end Toronto shootout between two groups this week — with cops caught in the crossfire, a police source says.Undercover officers were in the area of Queen Street W. and Sudbury Street on Monday night, conducting a bail compliance check, Police Chief Myron Demkiw said Tuesday.A police source, who CBC News is not identifying because they are not authorized to speak publicly about the investigation, said undercover officers

  • Saskatoon woman charged after allegedly damaging 14 cars, trucks, SUVs with baseball bat

    Sheldon Elliott says the sounds kept getting louder and closer.It was around 2 a.m. CST on Nov. 11 when Elliott, who lives in Saskatoon's Rosewood neighbourhood, was roused from sleep by a commotion on his street.He said he stepped out to investigate and spotted a person dressed head-to-toe in black, wearing a mask, taking a baseball bat to the cars, trucks and SUVs on his block. The culprit had just smashed Elliott's wife's GMC Terrain and was teeing up a tail light on his 2012 Dodge Ram work t

  • 'I don't even know how I'm going to live with this' says wife of man killed by Hamilton police

    The family of the man shot and killed by Hamilton police on Saturday has identified him as Erixon Kabera — a father of three, known for his kindness and dedication to Hamilton's Rwandan community. His wife, Lydia Nimbeshaho, told CBC News her family is devastated and demanding answers. She was not at Kabera's apartment at the time of the shooting, but went to see him in the hospital after."They killed him like an animal ... I don't even know how I'm going to live with this," she said in an inter

  • Russian doctor jailed for 5-1/2 years after being publicly denounced

    A Russian court sentenced a Moscow paediatrician to 5-1/2 years in a penal colony on Tuesday, Russian media said, after the mother of one of her patients publicly denounced her over comments about Russian soldiers in Ukraine. Prosecutors had last week asked for a six-year sentence for Nadezhda Buyanova for spreading "fakes" about the Russian army after the mother recorded a video in which she denounced the 68-year-old doctor over remarks that Buyanova has denied making. Over 1,000 people have been criminally prosecuted in Russia for speaking out against the war, according to rights project OVD-Info, and over 20,000 have been detained for protesting.

  • Man charged in crash deaths of 2 women who pulled over to save a turtle

    A man has now been charged in the deaths of two women hit by a car after they stopped to assist a turtle cross the road last spring. The women, sisters in their 60s, were killed when they were struck by a car on May 18 on Charing Cross Road. Police now say that a a 24-year-old man from Raleigh Township has been charged with two counts of careless driving causing death. He will appear in court on Dec. 17."The Chatham-Kent Police extend their heartfelt condolences to the families affected by this