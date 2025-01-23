Police arrest and charge Calgary-area high school teacher with sexual offences

Reuters
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Donald Trump on Monday rescinded executive orders that had promoted diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and promoted rights for LGBTQ+ people and racial minorities, fulfilling promises to curtail protections for the most marginalized Americans. Shortly after taking office, Trump repealed 78 executive orders signed by his predecessor Joe Biden, including at least a dozen measures supporting racial equity and combating discrimination against gay and transgender people. Trump's policies represent a major departure from Biden's administration, which prioritized implementing diversity measures across the federal government.