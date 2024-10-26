Police arrest fourth person in Devon Marsman homicide

Devon Sinclair Marsman, 16, was last seen on Feb. 24, 2022, in the Spryfield area of Halifax and was reported missing by family members on March 4, 2022. (CBC - image credit)

Halifax Regional Police have charged a fourth person in connection with the homicide of 16-year-old Devon Sinclair Marsman.

Marsman was last seen on Feb. 24, 2022, in the Spryfield area of Halifax, and was reported missing on March 4, 2022.

Police initially said there was no indication to suggest Marsman met with foul play. But nearly eight months later, police said publicly they considered Marsman's disappearance suspicious.

Police announced last month his body had been found, with two people facing charges. A third person was charged later in the month.

In a release Saturday, police now say that a fourth person, 26-year-old Chelsey Herritt, turned herself in to police Thursday night. She has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder and committing indignity to human remains.

Herritt will appear in Halifax provincial court on Monday.

Police say they believe there are people who have information about the case who have not spoken to police. They are urging people to come forward.

