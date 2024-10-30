Police Arrest Machete-Wielding Man Accused of Threatening Democratic Supporters at Polling Station

Police in Neptune Beach, Florida, arrested a machete-wielding 18-year-old on Tuesday, October 29. after he was accused of threatening supporters of the Democratic Party at a polling station.

The Neptune Beach Police Department said that the suspect, Caleb James Williams, had arrived at the polling station with seven other young men to “protest and antagonize the opposing political side.”

NBC News quoted Duval County Democratic Party Chair Daniel Henry as saying that the “peaceful Harris-Walz sign-wavers” Williams confronted were “exercising their First Amendment rights.”

Williams was arrested for aggravated assault on a person aged 65 years of age or older and for improper exhibition of a firearm or dangerous weapon.

These images released by the Neptune Beach Police Department show Williams holding the machete over his head, his mug shot, and the weapon. Credit: Neptune Beach Police Department via Storyful