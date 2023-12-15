Police arrest man, 29, in connection with assault on 24-year-old

Police have arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with an assault on a 24-year-old man in South Ayrshire.

On Friday morning, officers attended a property on Campion Court, Kincaidston, Ayr.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.30am on Friday, December 15, police were called to a report of a 24-year-old man assaulted within a flat on Campion Court, Ayr.

“Officers attended and their enquiries led them to a flat in nearby Marguerite Place, where a 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident. Enquiries are continuing.

“The injured 24-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.”