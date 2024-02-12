Police arrest man 'armed with acid' who threatened driver and other passengers on bus in south London

(UKNIP)

A man has been arrested after a bus passenger allegedly claiming to have acid threatened the bus driver and other passengers in south London on Sunday night.

Police stormed the bus dressed in chemical suits after the incident in Thornton Heath shortly after 8.30pm.

A man in his forties boarded a 109 bus at Brixton, and began smoking before being confronted by other passengers.

He began to threaten them with an alleged corrosive substance on London Road, Thornton Heath, sparking a stand-off with police. Police later said it was not a harmful or corrosive substance.



The other passengers left the bus, and the substance was not thrown. Nobody was reported injured in the incident.

Pictures showed a substantial emergency services presence, while the area from Brigstock Road down to Thornton Heath Garage.

The man was tasered during the incident, and was taken to hospital as officers believed he may have taken drugs.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Nobody was held hostage. The man made threats and everyone else on the bus immediately got off. The substance was not thrown.

“Shortly before midnight, the 44-year-old man was arrested for affray. The substance was found not to be harmful.

“Taser was discharged prior to his arrest and officers believe the man had taken drugs. As a precaution, he was taken to hospital. His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.”