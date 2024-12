Police arrest man for impaired driving after collision with TTC bus

A TTC bus is pictured in the snow. Police say a TTC bus was involved in a two-vehicle collision on Dec. 24, 2024 after midnight. (Nigel Hunt/CBC - image credit)

Two people sustained minor injuries after a collision involving a TTC bus and a car early on Christmas Eve, police say.

Police were called to the Yorkdale Road and Dufferin Street area around 12:30 a.m.

Police say a man was driving the car and has been arrested for impaired driving. Both the driver and his passenger were taken to the hospital, police say.

According to Toronto paramedics, the injuries were minor.