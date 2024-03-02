Police arrest more than 60 at farmers' protest on the Champs-Élysées in Paris
French police said Friday they had arrested 66 people at a farmers' protest on the Champs-Elysées in central Paris that blocked traffic during the morning rush hour.
Kevin Monahan was sentenced Friday to 25 years to life in prison for shooting and killing a woman who was a passenger in a car that mistakenly drove up his driveway in rural New York last year.
CBS Detroit/YouTubePolice searching for a woman who had been missing since 2017 found her in Michigan this week after they heard screaming and crying coming from a motel room, authorities said Thursday.Michigan State Police announced that detectives received a tip Tuesday from a caller staying they’d been contacted by their missing stepdaughter saying she was being held against her will in a motel. The woman, who was reportedly in her 20s when she vanished almost seven years ago and is now in he
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / GettyBy now, you’ve heard that Tyler Boebert, the 18-year old scion who made Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) a 36-year-old grandmother, was arrested after going on an alleged crime spree. There may even be a sex tape. We can all agree that this situation is sad and unfortunate. And if Tyler were under the age of 18, I would not be writing this piece. But he’s not, and I am.I’m no prude. Nor do I think parents are to blame for every wayward child. Stuff happens
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/ReutersAn arrest affidavit contains an eyebrow-raising claim that the son of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) sent out a sex tape involving him and another suspect in their alleged Colorado crime spree.Tyler Boebert, 18, was arrested Tuesday and faces 22 charges relating to a series of alleged thefts and vehicle break-ins in Rifle, Colorado, which is in his mom’s congressional district. The sex tape allegation was levied by the stepmother of one unnamed suspect, who is said to h
“These children went through hell. Now they never have to worry about their abusers again,” said Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings
Adam Price was found guilty Thursday for murdering both his children in 2021
57-year-old Michael Meyden allegedly gave the girls mango smoothies with white chunks in them and insisted they drink
“This is a place where money is thrown everywhere.”
Anyone with information about the two people should contact police.
Brandon Fellows lit up a joint in a senator's office while a mob trashed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
The Justice Department is pushing back against a new set of subpoenas quietly sent out by House Republicans related to the Hunter Biden criminal investigation in another brewing faceoff in the President Joe Biden impeachment inquiry. The department said it has already taken “extraordinary steps” to rebut claims of political interference in the investigation into the president's son despite a lack of hard evidence for the allegations, according to a letter obtained Friday by The Associated Press. The letter to Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan is a response to previously unreported subpoenas the committee sent last week as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Biden.
A man who was a close associate of the leader of the Blood Family Mafia (BFM) was arrested in Lisbon, Portugal, on Thursday.Roobens Denis, 31, was arrested by local authorities after being wanted by Quebec City Police for seven months. Denis was wanted for drug trafficking offences, said police in a statement. They say Interpol issued a red notice — a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.Denis is
The former Missouri middle school principal has pleaded guilty to federal charges.
As mourners prepare for the funeral of 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham, who was killed near Houston, the community wants answers about how the suspect in her death was allowed to remain free despite a long criminal history of violence. Nearly two decades years before Don McDougal was charged with capital murder in Audrii's slaying, he was accused of indecency with a child by climbing into another Texas girl's bed and attempting to undress her. Last year in the county where Audrii’s family lives, McDougal was accused of a stabbing a man, but authorities said they didn't have enough evidence at the time to arrest him on a charge of aggravated assault.
REGINA — A man who ran over and killed an RCMP officer in Saskatchewan was sentenced to 18 years in prison Thursday in a decision both prosecutors and police say sends a message to future would-be offenders. Alphonse Stanley Traverse of Winnipeg pleaded guilty last year to manslaughter in the death of Const. Shelby Patton. Patton, 26, died in June 2021 after pulling over a suspected stolen truck in the town of Wolseley, east of Regina. Court heard the officer asked Traverse to get out of the tru
E’minie Hughes, the 12-year-old Texas girl who has been missing for more than a week, has been found, police said.
Cornelius Green pleaded guilty to federal murder-for-hire charges
A Texas shelter says Sage needs to be adopted by someone who is familiar with cocker spaniels.
Two Brampton councillors are speaking out about the harassment and sexism they've had to face while on the job, and say it's only getting worse. At a council meeting Wednesday, Coun. Rowena Santos and Coun. Navjit Kaur Brar made a presentation ahead of International Women's Day — which is on March 8 — saying they face harassment on a daily basis. The councillors say they are speaking out about the vitriol they experience to effect change, and to shine a light on the behaviour that women in polit
More than 30 people have been arrested in Quebec during a sweeping police crackdown on a street gang believed to be behind a string of violent kidnappings. Mike Armstrong reports on who leads the Blood Family Mafia, why they are fighting the Hells Angels, and what police have revealed about the drug war.