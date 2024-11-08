Police arrest owner of convenience store by Boise State. He faces several drug charges

Following a months-long investigation, the Boise Police Department has arrested the owner of a convenience store near Boise State on suspicion of several drug charges.

Officers alleged that he was selling drug paraphernalia intending to target college and high school students, according to a police news release.

Officers arrested Paramjit Singh, 49, the store’s owner, on Thursday after serving a search warrant at his business at around 10 a.m., according to the Boise Police Department. Spokesperson Haley Williams confirmed in a text to the Idaho Statesman that the store was PB’s C-Store, located at 1265 S Capitol Boulevard, across from the BSU campus.

In March, an alcohol compliance officer began investigating the business on suspicion of selling alcohol to minors, the news release said. Police said they found “a large amount” of illegal drug paraphernalia being sold in the store, adding that it was possibly being sold to minors.

Officers arrested Singh on suspicion of several crimes after he failed to bring the business into compliance despite repeated warnings, according to the release. He’s facing five felonies: controlled substance with intent to deliver, conspiracy to deliver controlled substance, criminal conspiracy, and two counts of possession or manufacture of drug paraphernalia with intent to deliver.

Singh has been booked into the Ada County Jail, and there are charges pending for the alleged sale of alcohol to minors, police said. He also could face suspension or fines from the state’s and city’s alcohol licensing agencies.

Some of the items sold at the store included pipes, digital scales, grinders, pipe cleaners, butane flame torches, false-bottom containers, individual clear plastic baggies and silicone containers for a concentrated form of marijuana, known as dabs, according to the police release.

Police said they also found powdered urine and “liquid detoxifiers” to alter drug tests, along with gas canisters for huffing and Delta 9 gummies, a chemical found in cannabis and hemp plants.

“Evidence shows the business was selling a large number of items related to altering, concealing, ingesting, and packaging illegal drugs and that they were targeting college students and high school age students in our community,” Lt. Chris Davis said in the news release.

“This investigation underscores the Boise Police Department’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community, particularly our youth, and we will continue to hold businesses accountable that contribute to the illegal sale and distribution of harmful substances.”