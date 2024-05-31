Police ‘assess’ new complaint against SNP’s Michael Matheson

Police Scotland said it was 'assessing' fresh allegations against Michael Matheson, the former health secretary - Jane Barlow/PA

Police are examining a new complaint about Michael Matheson, the disgraced SNP politician, over an £11,000 iPad data roaming bill he attempted to charge to taxpayers.

Scotland’s national police force said that it was “assessing” fresh allegations against the former health secretary after an earlier complaint in November was looked into but deemed not worthy of further action.

Since then a Holyrood committee has completed a damning investigation into the incident, which has led to Mr Matheson being handed a record 27-sitting day suspension from the Scottish Parliament and having his salary withdrawn for 54 days.

Mr Matheson initially claimed that he had run up the iPad bill while in Morocco, solely by undertaking parliamentary work.

However, his story unravelled and he later claimed he had discovered his teenage sons had used the device to stream football matches, and he paid back the money.

Legal commentators have claimed that Holyrood should call in police to examine the case, saying it appeared that he may have committed fraud with his expenses claim.

The police statement will come as a blow to the SNP, whose general election campaign has been derailed by the Matheson saga.

The party’s MSPs refused to vote for the sanctions against the Falkirk West MSP this week, who has rejected calls to resign his seat.

Màiri McAllan, a senior SNP politician, urged voters on Thursday to “forget” about the scandal and dismissed it as a “political bubble issue”.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said on Friday: “A complaint which had been received in November 2023 was assessed and no further action was taken. A further complaint has been received which is being assessed.”

Mr Matheson maintained in public that there had been no personal use of the iPad while he was on holiday over Christmas 2022. He later said he had found out his sons had used it months after the holiday on Nov 9 last year.

Jackie Baillie, the Scottish Labour deputy leader, told MSPs this week it had taken members of the public “all of two minutes” to work out that the bill had mainly been incurred during two major Scottish football matches once the detailed bill was published.

She said that teenage boys “love football and it is a passion that many will share with their fathers” yet Mr Matheson insisted to Holyrood authorities there had been no inappropriate use of the device in the face of the evidence.

He eventually resigned as health secretary in February, after clinging on to his job for months.

John Swinney, the first minister, has described Mr Matheson as a “friend” and has attacked the Holyrood process that led to his record punishment.

On Thursday, Sir Keir Starmer accused Mr Swinney of “picking up the Boris Johnson playbook” in his defence of Mr Matheson.

He backed calls for Holyrood to introduce a recall mechanism, which is in place in Westminster and allows members of the public to get rid of disgraced politicians.

“You’ve got chaos and division, both in Westminster and with the SNP,” Sir Keir said. “You’ve got unelected leader after unelected leader in Westminster and with the SNP.

“And now on standards in public life, you’ve got the SNP picking up the Boris Johnson playbook. I mean, that’s how striking the examples are.”

Douglas Ross said 'in any other walk of life Michael Matheson would have been sacked' - SST/Alamy Live News

Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, said: “This latest development underlines again John Swinney’s shameful mishandling of the Michael Matheson scandal.

“It’s clearly a matter for Police Scotland to determine whether a criminal offence has been committed.

“But regardless, we know that in any other walk of life Michael Matheson would have been sacked for wrongly claiming £11,000 and then repeatedly lying to cover his tracks.”

The SNP was approached for comment.