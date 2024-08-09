Police attacked responding to Belfast hate crimes

Windows were smashed and a bins were set on fire on the streets of Belfast [BBC]

Bricks and masonry have been thrown at police dealing with race-related hate crimes in Belfast on Thursday night.

A car was set on fire on Benburb Street and the windows of a number of houses were smashed on Kilburn Street, both in south Belfast.

In east Belfast, bins were set on fire on Castlereagh Street.

Meanwhile, a group of masked men attacked police on Flora Street, but no officers were injured.

Windows of a house were smashed on Kilburn Street, south Belfast [BBC]

Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones said those who are taking part "need to think of the consequences of their actions".

It follows several nights of disorder in Belfast, including racially-motivated attacks.

A number of businesses were targeted after an anti-immigration protest at Belfast City Hall on Saturday.

There were further incidents in Belfast on Monday when a man was left in a serious condition after his head was stamped on.

Police described it as a racially-motivated hate crime.

A car was set on fire on Benburb Street, south Belfast [BBC]

On Tuesday an overseas nurse spoke to BBC News NI over their fear of coming into work because of the racist violence.

BBC News NI understands there are about 10 nurses working the Belfast Health Trust who have said they are leaving Northern Ireland because they are terrified by the protests.

On Wednesday a healthcare worker's home, which she shares with her eight-year-old daughter, was attacked in Ballyclare.

Twenty-two people have been arrested in total - 15 of which have been charged and are in custody following violent disorder in recent days.

Four people are due in court on Friday.

There has been widespread disorder across the UK - which erupted after the fatal stabbing of three girls in Southport - with unrest fuelled by misinformation online.