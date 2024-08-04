Police attacked and windows broken at hotel protest

Protesters have smashed windows and set fires at the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham [Reuters]

Masked protesters have attacked police and smashed windows at a hotel which has been used to house asylum seekers.

Trouble flared outside the Holiday Inn Express, in Rotherham, after earlier demonstrations by both anti-racist and anti-immigration supporters.

Glass bottles and wooden fence panels have been thrown at riot police officers lined up in front of the building, while a bin fire was started close to the hotel entrance.

Footage shared on social media appeared to show one man breaking a glass fire exit door at the hotel.

Several hotel windows were smashed as police were overwhelmed [BBC]

Live: Crowd breaks windows and throws bottles at police at Rotherham hotel

A counter-demonstration by anti-racists had earlier drawn around 100 people, but after a short time they were ushered away by a police escort for their own safety after they were surrounded.

The BBC's Cathy Killick, who was at the scene, said that the atmosphere was "hostile".

She said that the two groups had been kept apart by a police line, before the anti-racist protesters were moved a "safe distance away" when they became outnumbered and surrounded.

Guests staying in the hotel were seen looking out of their windows at the demos below and appeared "bemused".

Several windows have been smashed at the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham [PA Media]

Later, riot officers wearing helmets lined up between the hotel and the crowd, as objects were thrown at the hotel windows, with some shattering as a result.

A police van was rocked by the protesters, who were heard chanting "Get them out" and "Yorkshire".

Fire extinguishers were taken from inside the hotel [BBC]

Protesters then cheered as hotel windows were shattered, as the crowd moved from one side to another.

A spokesperson for IHG, which owns the Holiday Inn Express brand, said: "The safety and security of our guests and colleagues is always our priority.

"Any further questions should be directed to the Home Office."

Anti-racist protesters gathered in Barker's Pool in Sheffield [BBC/Oliver Wright]

Meanwhile, in Sheffield, anti-racist protesters heavily outnumbered rival demonstrators as crowds gathered peacefully in the city centre.

People were heard chanting 'Nazi scum off our streets' and 'Refugees are welcome here'.

The scenes followed violence erupting across the UK on Saturday, which resulted in more than 100 people being arrested.

Trouble flared at far-right demonstrations held in Liverpool, Manchester, Belfast and Hull.

