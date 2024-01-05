Police banned from attending memorial for WPc murdered at Libyan Embassy

WPc Yvonne Fletcher was only 25 years old when she died - LONDON METROPOLITAN POLICE

Scotland Yard has banned serving police officers from taking part in a memorial service to mark the 40th anniversary of the murder of WPc Yvonne Fletcher.

Organisers of the event wanted 40 women in uniform to provide a guard of honour at the ceremony, which will take place in St James’s Square on April 17.

But Met police bosses have refused permission for any serving officers to attend or play an official role in the service.

As a result, organisers have been forced to appeal for retired WPcs to volunteer and have been inundated with more than 500 offers.

The decision to ban serving officers from paying tribute to their fallen colleague has caused anger, dismay and confusion among current and former ranks.

WPc Fletcher was only 25 years old in April 1984 when she was killed by shots fired from the Libyan Embassy in St James’s Square.

Her colleague John Murray, who has tirelessly campaigned to bring to justice those responsible for the murder, has organised a small commemoration to mark her sacrifice annually since her death.

The spot where WPc Fletcher fell in St James's Square, where the memorial will take place in April - Belinda Jiao

He had hoped that the 40th anniversary memorial could be held on a larger scale and came up with the idea of 40 current female officers forming a guard of honour between the East India Club, in one corner of St James’s Square, and the memorial marking the spot where Miss Fletcher fell.

Mr Murray, who cradled his colleague as she lay dying 40 years ago, said that he had been left baffled and upset by the Met’s position.

He told The Telegraph: “It was my suggestion that we have 40 serving female officers who form a guard of honour across the square to the spot where Yvonne was shot.

“I spoke to the borough commander who was at the memorial service last year and she was all in favour.

“The borough commander had actually arranged it all and it was all going to be done. but she then told – presumably by her bosses – that she couldn’t do it and they were no longer able to support us.

“They didn’t want to be involved in it at all. They will police the event but they won’t take part.

Story continues

“Serving officers have also been told they cannot turn up to the event in uniform. I have no idea why.

“The excuse given was that Yvonne’s family didn’t want to be involved in any memorial service.

“But the family not wanting to be there doesn’t mean the police can’t support it. It is an abysmal excuse.

“It is an absolute disgrace. It’s abysmal. It’s a slap in the face not only to me and Yvonne but to the hundreds of people who support us.”

The window from which the fatal shots were fired in 1984 - Belinda Jiao

He continued: “We set up a campaign on Facebook and we put out a request for 40 retired female police officers to step in.

“We have had 550 responses from all over the UK and beyond. That means a lot to us. We are going to do that. We are going to have a guard of honour of female retired officers instead.

“I have done this every year and I will continue to do it. We want to keep Yvonne’s memory alive and we just want justice.”

Following WPc Fletcher’s death, Britain severed ties with Libya. Nobody has ever been charged in connection with the murder.

But in 1999, the government in Tripoli admitted culpability in the shooting and paid compensation to her family.

In 2015, Saleh Ibrahim Mabrouk, a close former aide to Muammar Gaddafi was arrested at his home in Reading.

Two years later, however, the criminal case against him was dropped after Scotland Yard was prevented from using key evidence on the grounds of national security.

WPc Fletcher's killer has never been brought to justice - PA

Mr Murray launched a civil action and in a groundbreaking ruling in the High Court in November 2021, Mr Justice Martin Spencer ruled that Mabrouk was “jointly liable for the shooting” of WPc Fletcher.

He is now planning a private prosecution and the case is expected to be lodged a fortnight before the ceremony marking the 40th anniversary of her murder.

Mr Murray said: “At the end of the memorial service we will walk to Downing Street – we can’t have a march or demonstration – with a ‘Justice for Yvonne’ banner.”

WPc Fletcher’s mother, Queenie, died in 2020 without seeing her daughter’s killer brought to justice.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “There is no guard of honour involving serving officers planned. This is in accordance with the wishes of PC Yvonne Fletcher’s family.

“There will be a ceremonial team and senior police officer in attendance at the ceremony. A significant number of retired colleagues are also expected to attend.”