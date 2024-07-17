Police 'barricaded' protesters in Ottawa's downtown, Pat King's lawyer argues

A lawyer for "Freedom Convoy" leader Pat King blamed "all levels of government" — not protesters — for disrupting Ottawa's downtown core for more than three weeks in early 2022, suggesting police "barricaded" demonstrators to prevent them from leaving the city.

King has pleaded not guilty to mischief, intimidation and other charges. His lawyers Natasha Calvinho said Crown prosecutors have so far told only a "fraction of the story" in court, leaving "key questions unanswered."

The trial began in May and has encountered a series of stops and starts before resuming Wednesday with King's defence.

Earlier, prosecutors used social media posts and other evidence to argue King was a key figure during the protest who directed others to gather downtown after authorities had warned the public to stay away.

Prosecutors say King was directly involved in organizing a vehicular protest known as a "slow roll" at the Ottawa Airport, and encouraged others to engage in mischief by honking their horns.

Convoy protest organizer Pat King outside the Ottawa Courthouse on May 16, 2024.

Pat King approaches the Ottawa Courthouse earlier in his trial on May 16, 2024. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press)

No exit strategy, defence argues

During her opening statements, Calvinho argued King was entitled to express his beliefs alongside others who gathered in Ottawa to protest COVID-19 mandates, among other grievances with the government.

Calvinho argued government and law enforcement officials were aware of the protesters' intent to stay in the city "for the long haul."

"If anyone failed the citizens of Ottawa, it was all levels of government," she said. "Not Mr. King, or anyone else who was peacefully protesting."

Police escorted protesters into the downtown and distributed detailed maps showing them where to park and stay, but Calvinho argued there was never a concrete plan for their departure.

Once enforcement efforts began, Calvinho said protesters received mixed messages about whether they could leave in their own vehicles.

"They were barricaded in," Calvinho told Superior Court Justice Charles Hackland, who's presiding over the judge-alone trial.

Police move in to clear downtown Ottawa near Parliament hill of protesters after weeks of demonstrations on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. The public inquiry investigating the federal government's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act in February begins today in downtown Ottawa.

Police and protesters square off in front of Parliament Hill on Feb. 19, 2022. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press)

Former Mountie testifies

During previous testimony in May, an Ottawa police officer agreed with King's lawyer that police made it difficult for many protesters to leave in their vehicles after Feb. 15, 2022, the day after the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act in an effort to clear the streets.

Daniel Bulford, an RCMP officer until he resigned over COVID-19 restrictions in December 2021, was the first witness called by Calvinho.

Tasked with security and liaising with police officers on behalf of protesters, Bulford was asked to join the demonstration after connecting with groups based in Alberta.

As the convoy approached Ottawa, Bulford testified he reached out to contacts in the RCMP and other law enforcement agencies to let them know of his involvement in the protest.

He told court in the days ahead of the convoy's arrival, he received detailed maps from Ottawa police showing where trucks should be parked. He said he shared the documents with Tamara Lich, another high-profile protest leader currently on trial.

Daniel Bulford appears at the Public Order Emergency Commission, Friday, November 4, 2022 in Ottawa.

Former RCMP officer and protest participant Daniel Bulford appears at the Public Order Emergency Commission in Ottawa on Nov. 4, 2022. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Confusion over 'red zone'

Bulford said he was responsible for triaging information as it came in to help protest organizers and police sort out any potential safety issues. That included discussing plans to move trucks from residential areas to a "red zone" closer to Parliament Hill.

Bulford said police allowed vehicles to leave the red zone, but prevented trucks from parking in surrounding neighbourhoods.

He said police erected barricades in the early days of the protest, and said it was his understanding they were there to prevent more vehicles from entering the downtown core.

Bulford, who said his bank accounts were frozen for participating in the protest, characterized the event as "a giant winter version of Canada Day," and agreed with Calvinho's assertion that police were responsible for the trucks and other vehicles parking where they did.

Prosecutors have argued it was protesters, not police, who disrupted traffic and blocked emergency vehicles.

Convoy protest organizer Pat King arrives to court for the start of his criminal trial in Ottawa on May 13, 2024.

King is not expected to testify at his trial, which could end as early as next week. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

King not expected to testify

Calvinho is planning to call several witnesses this week, including the city's former emergency and protective services manager Kim Ayotte, law enforcement officials and Ottawa residents who supported the cause.

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) is seeking to block some of those officers from testifying, arguing their evidence would have no relevance to the trial. OPS lawyer Michelle Stewart, who's expected to mount that argument, was present in court Wednesday morning.

King is not currently expected to testify at his trial.

Crown prosecutors have signalled they're likely to seek jail time for if King is found guilty. Arrested in February 2022 during the protest, King spent five months in jail before being released on bail ahead of the highly anticipated trial.

The trial could end as soon as next week.