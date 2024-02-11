Police bid to trace driver after girl, 14, injured in crash

Police accident sign

Detectives are trying to trace a driver who stopped briefly after a crash involving a 14-year-old pedestrian and then drove off.

Police Scotland said the incident happened on Back O'Hill Road, Stirling, at about 15:00 on Sunday.

The pedestrian was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment.

A force spokesperson said the driver of the vehicle, described as possibly a silver 4x4, stopped and then left the scene.

PC Ian Marshall said: "Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing. I would urge the driver, or anyone who may have seen the crash, to come forward.

"In addition, if you have dash-cam that could help with our investigation then please contact us."