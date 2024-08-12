Police find bodies of man and woman at apartment complex in Sydney’s inner west

NSW police say they were called to a Burwood apartment complex where they found the body of a man, before discovering a dead woman with stab wounds.

NSW police say they were called to a Burwood apartment complex where they found the body of a man, before discovering a dead woman with stab wounds. Photograph: Steven Saphore/AAP

New South Wales police say they are investigating the deaths of man and a woman whose bodies were found at an apartment building in Sydney’s inner west.

Police said they discovered the man’s body in the courtyard of a building on Conder St in Burwood on Monday morning. They later found the woman’s body with stab wounds.

Emergency services had been called to the building complex just after 9.45am to conduct a welfare check, police said.

Officers from Burwood area command set up a crime scene after finding the man’s body in a courtyard.

Detectives found the woman’s body at a unit in the building complex, police said.

A second crime scene has been established where her body was found, which police said would undergo forensic examination.

Both people were yet to be formally identified by 2pm on Monday.

Police have asked anyone with information in relation to the incident to contact Crime Stoppers.